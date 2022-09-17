Amazing teacher, student achiever and more: Good news in Ocala/Marion | Sept. 18, 2022

College Park Elementary School teacher honored in Amazing Teacher contest

College Park Elementary School second grade teacher Lisa Schermerhorn has received a $5,000 check after winning the Amazing Teacher of the month award from Gannett and its local partner in this contest, the Florida Credit Union.

Teachers nationwide are eligible to be nominated for the award. Gannett, which owns the Star-Banner, sponsors the contest in many of its markets, with local partners as sponsors. One winner per month is selected locally and nationwide. Schermerhorn won the national prize.

One of Schermerhorn's students, 8-year-old Kylee Gilchrist, nominated her for the award. On Sept. 9, Kylee joined representatives from Gannett, the Florida Credit Union and Marion County Public Schools in visiting Schermerhorn's classroom and presenting her with the winning check.

West Port H.S. student wins award at international science fair

Vivek Sandrapaty, 17, a senior at West Port High School, won an award in May at the Regeneron International Science Fair in Atlanta.

The project is a prototype for a system that sends a signal for emergency services when an injury occurs. Vivek was moved by the plight of first responders who suffer severe traumatic injuries and can’t summon aid.

Vivek was among 1,750 students from around the world who participated in the fair. He was awarded a fourth place Grand Award for “Remote Detection System for Penetrative Bodily Injury Using an Innovative Electrical Engineering Enhancement of Wearable Fabric.”

Vivek’s design uses a vest powered by a 9-volt battery that electronically senses a penetration and causes a signal to be sent if a penetration to the vest – and likely injury – occurs.

The prototype has limited signal range for the project, but in practice the system would include use of radio transmission to expand the range.

Vivek is in the Biomedical Program at West Port and is dual enrolled with the College of Central Florida.

Local first responders honored

The fifth annual 2022 Hometown Heroes Gala, which celebrated the heroic and often lifesaving work of area first responders, was held Sept. 8 at the Circle Square Center in southwest Ocala.

The event was presented by NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Health) of Marion County, Hiers-Baxley Community Care, Principal Financial Advisors and Ace Construction Solutions.

First Responders from Marion County recognized at the event included:

Marion County Sheriff’s Office: Cpl. Zachary Welch, Detention Deputy Kristopher Valdez, Sgt. William Konopinski, Master Sgt. Micah Moore, Deputy Yoandy Miranda, Cpl. Justin Tortora and K-9 Leo.

Marion County Fire Rescue: Firefighter/Paramedics Nicholas Lalb and Frederick Bowers and Lt. Tyrone Edwards.

Ocala Police Department: Sgt. Josh Fried, Detective Fannie Ocasio, Cpl. Jorge Fernandez, Officer Micheal Brinkley and K-9 Diesel.

Ocala Fire Rescue: Capt. Christopher Dyer, Fire Equipment Operator/Paramedic Andrew Blaire, Firefighter/Paramedic Derek Martin, FEO/Paramedic Jagger Maguire, FF Jeffrey Saunders, FF/Paramedic Kable Hogben, FF/Paramedic Demetrius Smith, FEO/Paramedic Edward Munchel, Capt./Paramedic Brad Cortez

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital expands Neurological ICU services

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital has expanded its neurological services through the addition of a Neurological Intensive Care Unit, according to a press release from the hospital. The $29 million addition opened Sept. 9.

The new unit increases access to healthcare, particularly for stroke patients, and brings more than 54 jobs to the community, according to the release. Complex stroke patients now have disease-specific interdisciplinary teams caring for them at all steps in the continuum of care, the release said. The 24,000-square-foot center features 36 private patient rooms.

North Central Florida Media Group donates $2,500 to 10 CAN charity

North Central Florida Media Group, home of 93.7 K-Country and Wind-FM 92.5/95.5, presented 10 CAN, Inc. with a $2,500 donation on Sept. 12, according to a press release from the media group.

NCFM Group selected 10 CAN, Inc. as its charity partner for the fourth annual North Central Florida Outdoor Expo. A portion of admission proceeds were donated to support the charity’s focus on saving heroes, raising the next generation of warriors and restoring families through the great outdoors, the release said.

“This donation will allow us to provide hunting excursions for up to 10 veterans and their families,” Steven Claytor, volunteer with 10 CAN, Inc, said in the release. “This is a tremendous help so we can carry out our mission.”

Publix donates $62,746+ to Tools for Back to School charity

United Way of Marion County received $62,746.22 from Publix Super Markets register campaign, Tools for Back to School, to ensure that Marion County students have adequate school supplies and can engage in after-school activities, according to a press release from United Way of Marion County.

The Public Education Foundation of Marion County and the Community Partnership School at College Park Elementary, powered by United Way, will share the gift. The funds are from customers and Publix associates who gave to the campaign during checkout.

"Through our Foundation's Tools 4 Teaching program, the $50,000 donation will purchase the most needed school supplies for our teachers to equip their classrooms and, most importantly, their students," Public Education Foundation Executive Director Meghan Magamoll said in the release.

"We're proud to collaborate with local educational charities that help kids focus on what's most important – learning," Hannah Herring, Publix media relations manager, said in the release. "By doing good together, we can help students receive the tools they need to excel toward their educational goals."

The Community Partnership School at College Park Elementary is very thankful to receive $12,746.22 from Publix, the release said. Community Partnership Director Caron Reid explained the donation would fuel after-school engagement activities, an identified need following a 2021 assessment.

Dunnellon author publishes fantasy novel

Maria Anderson of Dunnellon recently published a new fantasy novel, “The Jackal,” according to a press release by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Anderson is the mother of four children, and writing has always been a passion of hers since she was younger, the release said.

