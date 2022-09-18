ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludacris’ Longtime Manager Charged With Murder After Alleged Self-Defense Shooting

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Lk99_0i00xFlD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYHoU_0i00xFlD00

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder after defending himself in a shooting that took place outside of an Atlanta restaurant in June.

In the shooting incident, Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting left two dead and one injured. 23-year-old Artez Benton died and Chaka Zulu was injured.

A source at the time of the shooting revealed that Chaka was shot at least once, with the bullet coming close to his heart. Chaka was taken to the hospital and pronounced in critical condition.

Police concluded that there was an argument or altercation that led to the victims being shot in the parking lot.

Obafemi, famously known as Chaka Zulu surrendered to the police on Sept. 13 and bailed out the same day.

Amongst being charged with murder, Chaka Zulu is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and simple battery, according to jail records.

At the top of the 2022 year, Atlanta Hawks honored Chaka Zulu for his community service and recognized him with being a positive leader in Atlanta.

Check back for updates as this story continues to develop.

