Columbus, OH

Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade out vs. Toledo? How did OSU defense grade?

By Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

The preseason is over.

The Ohio State football team opened with games against three pretty average teams (remember when we all thought Notre Dame was good ?) and now can turn its attention to the Big Ten schedule.

In the final bit of preparation for the grind, quarterback C.J. Stroud was masterful as the Buckeyes ran into little resistance from Toledo and won 77-21 . The only caution was a slew of injuries that don't appear to be major.

Safeties Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister, never mentioned in any status reports, were scratched before kickoff with unannounced injuries. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and cornerback Cam Brown left the game injured. Running back Miyan Williams carried 10 times before giving way to freshman Dallan Hayden. Is Williams hurt? We'll likely never know.

How did the Buckeyes grade in their win over Toledo? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State offense (5 leaves)

This was a passing clinic . Stroud completed 18 of 20 passes in the first half and finished 22 for 27 for 367 yards and five touchdowns before taking a spot on the sideline to cheer backups Kyle McCord and Devin Brown . The return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming only added to a ridiculously rich receiving room. And tight end Cade Stover is looking more and more like a receiving tight end as well as a thumper.

The Buckeyes averaged 6.4 yards per run, and Hayden, with 108 yards and a touchdown, looked quick and decisive and is a nice third-string back.

Ohio State defense (3 leaves)

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn is quite a player, more of a threat as a runner than a passer. But the Buckeyes continually let him outside the pocket, and the spies they had on him missed a few tackles on inside runs. Also, many blitzes just missed.

Cornerback play again looked shaky as Brown got beat deep for an early touchdown, and Denzel Burke lost a jump ball for a TD later.

Two of the three starting safeties were missing, so improvement could come next week.

Ohio State special teams (4 leaves)

Kicker Noah Ruggles was the breakout star last year. This year it's punter Jesse Mirco. He was called on only once on Saturday, and he dropped one at the Toledo 2-yard line.

There were none of the silly mistakes like last week's, and no real chance for big kickoff returns.

Coaching (4 leaves)

Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson called a great game on offense. Jim Knowles kept varying the looks on defense.

Most impressive was that after last week's penalty fest (nine flags for 85 yards), the Buckeyes committed just one for 5 yards against Toledo. When you blame coaches for lack of discipline, you also have to praise them for ample discipline.

Fun quotient (4 leaves)

Watching Stroud's mastery in prime time is a treat. Finn also is fun to watch. It's best if night games are reserved for better opponents, but if it has to be a form of MACtion, at least have it be with a chance to watch a surgical offense.

Toledo Rockets(3 leaves)

Jason Candle's Rockets played hard but had the misfortune of seeing the return of all of Ohio State's receivers. Only bad weather will slow that machine, it appears.

Officiating (5 leaves)

No arguments. No need for video review. Five total penalties in the game.

It's a good thing when you don't notice the officials.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade out vs. Toledo? How did OSU defense grade?

Football
