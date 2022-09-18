Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Unique NY Stays—Highbanks in Perry, NYAlisha StarrPerry, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Family friend of the Krausenecks remembers victim
Rochester, N.Y. — A Brighton mother found murdered in her home in 1982, now 40 years later her husband is on trial. 13WHAM spoke exclusively to a man who knew both the victim and the accused killer. Alec MacArthur grew up only one block away from Jim Krauseneck in...
13 WHAM
Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home
Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester house, infant nearly struck
Officials say responding officers were called to the 400 block of Lake View Park around 1 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation and several citizen calls.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing boys have returned home safely
CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys from the Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center at 2075 Scottsville Road in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard of the Crestwood complex. Michael is about 4’1”, 75 pounds. Last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers. Navarius is about 5’1′, 100 pounds. Last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts and red sneakers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Livingston County to hold drive-thru COVID booster clinics
Mount Morris, N.Y. — The Livingston County Department of Health will hold two drive-thru COVID-19 booster clinics this month. Both clinics will be held on Fridays, Sept. 23 and 30, from 2-6 p.m. at 2 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. The booster will add an extra layer of...
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
WHEC TV-10
2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing
Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Mary Cariola Center holds annual 'Walking on Sunshine' fundraiser Sunday
Penfield, N.Y. — Mary Cariola Center held their annual ‘Walking on Sunshine’ fundraiser on Sunday at Penfield’s Veterans Memorial Park. The walk is in its 14th year and is the primary means of raising funds for the school and residences. It is their largest fundraisers supporting 450 individuals with multiple disabilities.
13 WHAM
Unused NYS hand sanitizer to be discarded in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — More than 700,000 gallons of unused — and unusable — 'NYS Clean' hand sanitizer will be brought to Rochester to be discarded. The hand sanitizer was made by state prison inmates in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The state is...
Co-host of “Ted & Amy in the Morning” and wife, need your help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many of you start your day by tuning into “Ted & Amy in the Morning” on 93Q. For more than 30 years, co-hosts Ted Long and Amy Robbins have given back to the Central New York community, but now Ted and his wife are asking for your help. Barbara “Bobbie” Long, […]
Homeowner injured after drunk driver crashes into Geneva living room
American Red Cross also responded to the scene and members are currently assisting two other adult residents with emergency housing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
WHEC TV-10
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
Suspect arrested after stabbing Monroe County woman on Edmonds St.
Once officers came up with a suspect description, a search ensued, and moments later, they located and took the suspect into custody.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: How long is too long on the school bus?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How long does it take your kids to get to school on the bus? 30 minutes, 45, maybe an hour?. Is there anything stopping it from taking even longer?. That’s the question I got from this parent: How long can kids under 10 years of age be kept on the bus for their ride to school each way? And is there any law or regulation that sets an upper limit? The reason for my concern is the total time it takes them to go on the bus is 75 minutes each way. Last year the time on the bus was about 55 minutes.
WHEC TV-10
All lanes have reopened on 590 South near Tryon Park following rollover crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All lanes have reopend on 590 South near Tryon Park after a rollover crash caused a large backup on Wednesday morning. The crash involved multiple cars and happened at around 8:30 a.m. State police, firefighters, and ambulances responded to the scene. We’ve reached out to state...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
Cosmetology school trains stylists to watch out for human trafficking
The Director of the school, Julie Chapus, says it's "imperative" stylists understand how traffickers use salons to help their illegal operations.
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Driver crashes into trees after swerving to avoid deer in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. — A driver went off the road of 390 in Greece and crashed into a wooded area on Tuesday morning. New York State Police said the driver was headed north on the expressway at around 1 a.m. when a deer ran in front of the car. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and his car ended up in the trees.
Comments / 0