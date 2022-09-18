ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chili, NY

13 WHAM

Family friend of the Krausenecks remembers victim

Rochester, N.Y. — A Brighton mother found murdered in her home in 1982, now 40 years later her husband is on trial. 13WHAM spoke exclusively to a man who knew both the victim and the accused killer. Alec MacArthur grew up only one block away from Jim Krauseneck in...
13 WHAM

Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home

Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing boys have returned home safely

CHILI, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys from the Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center at 2075 Scottsville Road in Chili. Michael Newsome, 11, and Navarius Davis, 12, were last seen skateboarding in the courtyard of the Crestwood complex. Michael is about 4’1”, 75 pounds. Last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers. Navarius is about 5’1′, 100 pounds. Last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts and red sneakers.
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
WHEC TV-10

2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
Syracuse.com

Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing

Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
13 WHAM

Mary Cariola Center holds annual 'Walking on Sunshine' fundraiser Sunday

Penfield, N.Y. — Mary Cariola Center held their annual ‘Walking on Sunshine’ fundraiser on Sunday at Penfield’s Veterans Memorial Park. The walk is in its 14th year and is the primary means of raising funds for the school and residences. It is their largest fundraisers supporting 450 individuals with multiple disabilities.
13 WHAM

Unused NYS hand sanitizer to be discarded in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — More than 700,000 gallons of unused — and unusable — 'NYS Clean' hand sanitizer will be brought to Rochester to be discarded. The hand sanitizer was made by state prison inmates in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The state is...
WHEC TV-10

A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: How long is too long on the school bus?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How long does it take your kids to get to school on the bus? 30 minutes, 45, maybe an hour?. Is there anything stopping it from taking even longer?. That’s the question I got from this parent: How long can kids under 10 years of age be kept on the bus for their ride to school each way? And is there any law or regulation that sets an upper limit? The reason for my concern is the total time it takes them to go on the bus is 75 minutes each way. Last year the time on the bus was about 55 minutes.
WHEC TV-10

NYSP: Driver crashes into trees after swerving to avoid deer in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — A driver went off the road of 390 in Greece and crashed into a wooded area on Tuesday morning. New York State Police said the driver was headed north on the expressway at around 1 a.m. when a deer ran in front of the car. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and his car ended up in the trees.
