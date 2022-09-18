ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

krcrtv.com

City removes 30 tons of garbage and debris from Little Chico Creek

CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the City of Chico announced they've started enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway area—an area stretching over a mile from Highway 99 to Bruce Road. The city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews began cleanup efforts Monday morning. At the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless encampment clean-ups resume in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico resumed illegal camping enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway on Monday. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now eight consistent people were camping along the area of the creek they enforced. This area along the creek stretches...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Evacuation zones map launches in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff's Office has created a map of 165 evacuation zones in the case there is a fire, flood or chemical spill. Each zone begins with three letters followed by a zone number. Zone numbers start in the northwest corner and are in...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico's oldest businesses honored at Parkside Tap House

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico has been celebrating its 150-year anniversary all year long. The festivities continued Monday night as some of Chico's oldest businesses were honored at Parkside Tap House, in Downtown Chico, for being resilient stalwarts of their community. One of the businesses honored...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

911 went down in several California counties Monday morning

REDDING, Calif. — [UPDATE | SEPT. 19, 11 A.M. ]. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its 911 system is back and fully functioning. SHASCOM also confirmed that their phones are now back up and running, with all 911 services in Shasta County restored. They said 911 can be accessed via cell phone, landline or text.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn counties

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - More than 5,000 PG&E customers lost power Sunday morning in Butte and Glenn counties, according to the PG&E outage map. Two outages were reported shortly after 5 a.m. for more than 2,000 customers as far south as Glenn along Highway 45 to customers in Hamilton City.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Missing 12-year-old boy from Chico found safe

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 20, 9:38 PM: Officials with the Chico Police Department said the missing 12-year-old boy was found and is safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy—last seen Tuesday night. Officers with the Chico Police Department...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain Showers And Thunderstorms Continue, But Changes Will Arrive Soon

A slow-moving area of low pressure continued to swirl over northern California Tuesday, delivering more rain showers and thunderstorms. We have wet weather in the Wednesday forecast, but that will also change very soon. Most of the active weather Tuesday took place over the mountains, and there is still a threat for localized flooding near recent burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the western mountains in Shasta, Tehama and Glenn counties through 8PM. Please be mindful when rain is falling upstream from your location. The valley will be quieter with isolated showers and lows in the 50s. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with highs from the upper 50s to the mid 70s.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect at large after firing shots at driver, no injuries

OROVILLE, Calif. - Officers are searching for a suspect who fired shots at an occupied vehicle in Oroville Monday night, according to the Oroville Police Department. At about 10:21 p.m., officers responded to 5th Avenue and Robinson Street for a report that someone heard shots, a vehicle taking off and could smell gunsmoke.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Shots fired in Oroville neighborhood under investigation by police

OROVILLE, Calif. — On Sept. 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oroville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Robinson Street for alleged shots fired. The caller reported hearing what was believed to be four shots, a vehicle speeding off, and the smell of gun smoke.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

