Butte County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Homeless encampment clean-ups resume in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico resumed illegal camping enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway on Monday. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now eight consistent people were camping along the area of the creek they enforced. This area along the creek stretches...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

911 call centers restored after widespread outage

CHICO, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - 911 call centers were down across Northern California Monday cutting off key communication for people trying to reach emergency responders. At about 10:30 a.m., local law enforcement began issuing statements that the services were restored. This includes Shasta County, Butte County, Tehama County and Siskiyou County.
CHICO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County Farmers’ Market Schedule

Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville, Auburn & Folsom are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather...
ROSEVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

City removes 30 tons of garbage and debris from Little Chico Creek

CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the City of Chico announced they've started enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway area—an area stretching over a mile from Highway 99 to Bruce Road. The city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews began cleanup efforts Monday morning. At the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

911 went down in several California counties Monday morning

REDDING, Calif. — [UPDATE | SEPT. 19, 11 A.M. ]. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its 911 system is back and fully functioning. SHASCOM also confirmed that their phones are now back up and running, with all 911 services in Shasta County restored. They said 911 can be accessed via cell phone, landline or text.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Containment on Mosquito Fire increases to 34%, allowing some residents to return

Officials state the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County and El Dorado County has burned nearly 75,000 acres and has reached 34% containment. Additionally, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that zone 12 has been lifted from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning. Effective on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., residents of zone 12 are allowed to return to the area but must provide proof of residency to enter.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Missing 12-year-old boy from Chico found safe

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 20, 9:38 PM: Officials with the Chico Police Department said the missing 12-year-old boy was found and is safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy—last seen Tuesday night. Officers with the Chico Police Department...
CHICO, CA
CBS San Francisco

NorCal storm helps firefighters increase Mosquito Fire containment

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California on Monday after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase their containment of a huge wildfire.No growth was reported on the 119-square-mile (308-square-kilometer) Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento. The blaze was 38% contained Monday after downpours allowed sheriff's officials in two counties to lift or downgrade some evacuation orders. It's the state's largest wildfire of the year so far.Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation map | El Dorado County evacuation map | Cal Fire incident pageMore rain was...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff homeless woman stabbing trial pushed back to Oct. 31

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in a homeless stabbing trial, Chuslum Buckskin, will appear in court again Oct. 31 as the defense requested a not guilty by reasons of insanity. The preliminary hearing for Buckskin has been pushed back due to the request. According to the Tehama County District...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Main Street Plaza in Roseville: Affordable housing offers convenience and amenities near downtown

Historic Old Roseville location offers another affordable housing option. Roseville, Calif.- Convenience, below-market rates, and amenities all come together at Main Street Plaza in Historic Old Roseville. The latest in affordable housing, these two and three bedroom rentals will provide residents with easy access to downtown Roseville, transportation and recreational opportunities.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Shots fired in Oroville neighborhood under investigation by police

OROVILLE, Calif. — On Sept. 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oroville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Robinson Street for alleged shots fired. The caller reported hearing what was believed to be four shots, a vehicle speeding off, and the smell of gun smoke.
OROVILLE, CA

