Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment clean-ups resume in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico resumed illegal camping enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway on Monday. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now eight consistent people were camping along the area of the creek they enforced. This area along the creek stretches...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police Department introduces program to alert authorities of people with disabilities
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department introduced its “Reaching Out Together” program. The program offers cards and stickers that will help law enforcement that they are interacting with people with disabilities. The stickers are designed to be placed near or on the front door of...
‘Our church doors are wide open’: Rocklin church helps Mosquito Fire evacuees
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California authorities lifted some evacuation orders in the area of the Mosquito Fire, allowing thousands of people to return to their homes for the first time in several days. The areas include Cannon Creek, Bottle Hill and Grey Eagle in El Dorado County. The voluntary evacuation orders were also lifted […]
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama hosts several events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Starting in October, Empower Tehama will host several events to bring awareness to domestic violence. Empower Tehama will begin the month by hosting its tenth annual Candlelight Walk on Oct. 5, on the steps of the Historic Tehama County Courthouse (633 Washington Street) in Red Bluff at 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
911 call centers restored after widespread outage
CHICO, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - 911 call centers were down across Northern California Monday cutting off key communication for people trying to reach emergency responders. At about 10:30 a.m., local law enforcement began issuing statements that the services were restored. This includes Shasta County, Butte County, Tehama County and Siskiyou County.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Farmers’ Market Schedule
Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville, Auburn & Folsom are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more. More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather...
krcrtv.com
City removes 30 tons of garbage and debris from Little Chico Creek
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the City of Chico announced they've started enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway area—an area stretching over a mile from Highway 99 to Bruce Road. The city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews began cleanup efforts Monday morning. At the...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
911 went down in several California counties Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — [UPDATE | SEPT. 19, 11 A.M. ]. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its 911 system is back and fully functioning. SHASCOM also confirmed that their phones are now back up and running, with all 911 services in Shasta County restored. They said 911 can be accessed via cell phone, landline or text.
krcrtv.com
Containment on Mosquito Fire increases to 34%, allowing some residents to return
Officials state the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County and El Dorado County has burned nearly 75,000 acres and has reached 34% containment. Additionally, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that zone 12 has been lifted from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning. Effective on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., residents of zone 12 are allowed to return to the area but must provide proof of residency to enter.
krcrtv.com
Missing 12-year-old boy from Chico found safe
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 20, 9:38 PM: Officials with the Chico Police Department said the missing 12-year-old boy was found and is safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy—last seen Tuesday night. Officers with the Chico Police Department...
NorCal storm helps firefighters increase Mosquito Fire containment
FORESTHILL, Placer County -- A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California on Monday after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase their containment of a huge wildfire.No growth was reported on the 119-square-mile (308-square-kilometer) Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento. The blaze was 38% contained Monday after downpours allowed sheriff's officials in two counties to lift or downgrade some evacuation orders. It's the state's largest wildfire of the year so far.Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation map | El Dorado County evacuation map | Cal Fire incident pageMore rain was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff homeless woman stabbing trial pushed back to Oct. 31
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in a homeless stabbing trial, Chuslum Buckskin, will appear in court again Oct. 31 as the defense requested a not guilty by reasons of insanity. The preliminary hearing for Buckskin has been pushed back due to the request. According to the Tehama County District...
actionnewsnow.com
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
actionnewsnow.com
Sting operation to catch unlicensed contractors leads to 3 facing felony charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Three people are facing felony charges of contracting without a license in a disaster area after a sting operation in Butte County, according to the Contractors State License Board (CSLB). The CSLB, the Statewide Investigative Fraud Team (SWIFT) and the Butte County District Attorney’s Office recently conducted...
actionnewsnow.com
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
rosevilletoday.com
Main Street Plaza in Roseville: Affordable housing offers convenience and amenities near downtown
Historic Old Roseville location offers another affordable housing option. Roseville, Calif.- Convenience, below-market rates, and amenities all come together at Main Street Plaza in Historic Old Roseville. The latest in affordable housing, these two and three bedroom rentals will provide residents with easy access to downtown Roseville, transportation and recreational opportunities.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
krcrtv.com
Shots fired in Oroville neighborhood under investigation by police
OROVILLE, Calif. — On Sept. 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oroville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Robinson Street for alleged shots fired. The caller reported hearing what was believed to be four shots, a vehicle speeding off, and the smell of gun smoke.
Comments / 0