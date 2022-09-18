FORESTHILL, Placer County -- A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California on Monday after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase their containment of a huge wildfire.No growth was reported on the 119-square-mile (308-square-kilometer) Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento. The blaze was 38% contained Monday after downpours allowed sheriff's officials in two counties to lift or downgrade some evacuation orders. It's the state's largest wildfire of the year so far.Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation map | El Dorado County evacuation map | Cal Fire incident pageMore rain was...

