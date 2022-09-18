UNA football drops road contest to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama football team once again started out slow and couldn’t catch up as Chattanooga got the 41-14 win over the Lions.

Down 20-0 in the second quarter, the Lions scored two straight touchdowns to make it a one-score game, but then the Mocs pulled away and didn’t look back.

Noah Walters completed 18 of 27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and an interception as the Lions racked up 310 total yards of offense.

UNA falls to 1-2 and will host Tarleton State next Saturday, Sept. 24, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.