WHEC TV-10
Cannabis Career Fair in Rochester on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’re looking for work, you might be interested in the cannabis career fair happening in Rochester on Wednesday. The event is being held at the RochesterWorks! Career Center in Rochester from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Britni and Jason Tantalo will be there...
13 WHAM
Unused NYS hand sanitizer to be discarded in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — More than 700,000 gallons of unused — and unusable — 'NYS Clean' hand sanitizer will be brought to Rochester to be discarded. The hand sanitizer was made by state prison inmates in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The state is...
City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of the city’s “Buy the Block” program. Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes. […]
13 WHAM
Voter registration drives held throughout Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day. Monroe County held a variety of registration drives, including a pop-up registration booth outside the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center on Chestnut Street. Other drives were held at Nazareth College, St. John Fisher University, and the University of Rochester. “We’ve had...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester renames MLK Park amphitheater after Daniel Prude
Rochester, N.Y. — The amphitheater at MLK Park in Rochester has a new name: Daniel Prude Square. City of Rochester officials chose the name to honor the man who died after being physically restrained by Rochester Police in March 2020. There is already a large mural at the site...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
41 year old Raymond Hardy and 50 year old Chris Monfort were arrested on Oak Orchard Rd in Elba for trying to steal heavy equipment around 7 on Friday morning. The Rochester men were spotted walking around and a caller who had been passing by said they didn’t believe they belonged there or that their vehicle belonged on the property. They are charged with attempted grand larceny, Hardy also has been charged with criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Monfort has 2 prior felony convictions.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Interrupt Racism tour arrives in Rochester with goal of building trust between neighborhoods, police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a mission to prevent violence in cities across the country and bridge the divide between the community and law enforcement. "[This is] a challenge to the leaders of Rochester to recognize that in this moment it's time to write the chapter of the future of Rochester," National Urban League president and CEO Marc Morial said.
cstoredecisions.com
New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.
Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms honored with FBI award
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very special award was granted to East High School Superintendent, Doctor Shaun Nelms, from the FBI Monday. Special Agent Stephen Belongia, in charge of the FBI Buffalo Field Office, presented the 2021 Directors Community Leadership Award to Nelms for his work as superintendent. The award honors individuals and organizations for […]
13 WHAM
East superintendent recognized by FBI
Rochester, N.Y. — High honors for the superintendent of East Upper and Lower Schools. Dr. Shaun Nelms received the Directors Community Leadership Award from the FBI. It honors those who are committed to fighting violence, crime, and drugs. Dr. Nelms was recognized for his dedication to East High. "As...
13 WHAM
'Buy the Block' program kicked off Tuesday
Rochester, N.Y. — A new project in Rochester kicked off Tuesday, aiming to strengthen City neighborhoods. The "buy the block" program plans to build 100 new affordable single family homes on city owned vacant lots. The first phase began today in the northeast region. "Starting in 1930s African Americans...
WHEC TV-10
2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
mhflsentinel.com
Benincasa closes in Mendon
It is with a very heavy heart that the Board of Directors of Benincasa announces the closure of the two-bed comfort care home located in the hamlet of Mendon. Benincasa was founded in 1996 as a volunteer-driven organization that provided compassionate end of life care at no cost to residents or their loved ones. For 26 years, Benincasa operated with a small paid staff, a large team of volunteers and with no guaranteed source of income. 100% of the funds needed to operate were raised through donations, memorial contributions and fund raising. In the years that have elapsed since opening, Benincasa welcomed over 475 residents and their families to the home.
New non-profit coffee roastery opens in Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood
The new roastery will employ local teens and young adults from the Beechwood neighborhood.
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester house, infant nearly struck
Officials say responding officers were called to the 400 block of Lake View Park around 1 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation and several citizen calls.
WHEC TV-10
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
13 WHAM
Family friend of the Krausenecks remembers victim
Rochester, N.Y. — A Brighton mother found murdered in her home in 1982, now 40 years later her husband is on trial. 13WHAM spoke exclusively to a man who knew both the victim and the accused killer. Alec MacArthur grew up only one block away from Jim Krauseneck in...
13 WHAM
'Persistent' felon sentenced to 20 years to life for gun charges
Rochester, N.Y. — A man with an "extensive" criminal record could spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Marlon Scott, 35, Monday to 20 years to life in prison, after he was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon June 16. Scott was involved in...
Suspect sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 daylight shooting in Rochester
Prosecutors say the man fired at least eight shots at an individual after a verbal altercation on St. Paul Street.
13 WHAM
Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home
Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
