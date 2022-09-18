ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

KTRE

UTT Poll Abbott Widens Lead

Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories. “There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card again that I may never feel again. It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me. I just want what I have left of my dead dad and my dead child back.”
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KTAL

Shreveport high school dismisses students early

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
101.5 KNUE

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
KTAL

Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
101.5 KNUE

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County Fire Marshal resigns from position

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks submitted his resignation on Tuesday in a commissioners court meeting. According to his resignation letter, Brooks will leave office effective Oct. 1. The commissioners unanimously voted to accept his resignation. Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said an interim will not be appointed, and the job […]
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
KLTV

Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of shooting AR-15 during argument with wife, concerned citizens spot bloody man who got ‘jumped’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone was stolen […]
Classic Rock 96.1

Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]

Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
