Tyler, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tyler. The McKinney North High School football team will have a game with Tyler High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00. The McKinney North High School football team will have a game with Tyler High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
KTRE
UTT Poll Abbott Widens Lead
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories. “There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card again that I may never feel again. It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me. I just want what I have left of my dead dad and my dead child back.”
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday morning's drawing. "A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Hawkins! #TexasLottery#Texas," the lottery tweeted.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KTAL
Shreveport high school dismisses students early
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
KLTV
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Methodist Church is at crossroads, with conversations and differing opinions around human sexuality leading some congregations to leave the UMC for the more traditional Global Methodist Church. The topic of human sexuality has been around in the United Methodist Church since 1972 when the...
2 arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
KTAL
Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
brownwoodnews.com
Lake more than 7 feet below spillway, Stage 2 restrictions begin at 8 feet
John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District, provided the following updates on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 7:30 am Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 7 feet and 1 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our...
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
Smith County Fire Marshal resigns from position
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks submitted his resignation on Tuesday in a commissioners court meeting. According to his resignation letter, Brooks will leave office effective Oct. 1. The commissioners unanimously voted to accept his resignation. Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said an interim will not be appointed, and the job […]
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
Driver hospitalized after head-on collision in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision in north Abilene. The crash happened on the service road to I-20 near the Elmdale Road exit around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck that was traveling west down the service road failed to yield […]
KLTV
Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of shooting AR-15 during argument with wife, concerned citizens spot bloody man who got ‘jumped’
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone was stolen […]
Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]
Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road reopened in Longview after structure fire
UPDATE – All lanes in the 2100 block of East Marshall have been reopened. UPDATE – One westbound lane has been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – All east and westbound traffic is currently closed in the 2100 block of East Marshall between N Eastman Road and Delia due to a structure fire. Longview Police have […]
