Disney Files Patent for Glasses-Free VR Attraction, Possible First Look Inside ‘Peter Pan’ Ride, and More: Daily Recap (9/17/22)

disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneydining.com
Disney Tried to Shoot a Promo Video, Instead They Got Yelled At and Booed
If you are a Disney fan who loves to follow along to learn all the latest Disney news, then you probably know that Disney recently hosted its biennial ultimate fan event, the D23 Expo. The Expo took place over three days and gave fans the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise, see unique performances, and attend panels to learn about the latest projects at Disney theme parks and Disney+. The Expo is a massive event that takes place every two years and draws tens of thousands of people to the Anaheim Convention Center, which is right by Disneyland Resort.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
disneytips.com
First Look at New Iconic Ride Vehicles Coming to Disney Parks
A key feature of any attraction created for the Disney Parks by Walt Disney Imagineering is the ride vehicle. There are so many that are truly loved by Disney Guests around the world. Not only does a ride vehicle play an important part of Guests safety, but it also truly adds to the full Disney experience.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneytips.com
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed From Yet Another Disney Park Soundtrack
Splash Mountain is one of the most recognized log flume attractions in the world, with rides at Disneyland Park, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland. Stateside, Disney has already announced that the classic attraction will be replaced by ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,’ a new ride using the same system that picks up at the end of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009).
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
WDW News Today
NEW Rainbow Disney Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the popular Gay Days event just recently taking place at the park, a new rainbow Mickey balloon popcorn bucket has been released at Disneyland!. Rainbow Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The bucket is...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Dream-Go-Round’ Celebration, New ‘Disney Harmony in Color’ Daytime Parade Starting April 15, 2023
At long last, Tokyo Disney Resort has finally revealed the theme of its 40th Anniversary celebration, set to take place from April 15, 2023! This time, the celebration will be called “Dream Go Round”. The celebration is set to take place from April 15, 2023 to March 31, 2024,...
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
Disney Will Do Anything for Money (But it Won't Do That)
Walt Disney – the person, not the company carrying his name – has an incredibly wholesome idea of family entertainment. Cartoons provided mild amusement for all ages while theme parks mixed low-level thrills, themed versions of classic amusement park rides, a little education, and some big ticket dark rides that were deeply-themed, but as far from edgy as possible.
WDW News Today
Goofy, Star Wars, First Visit, Tiana and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Available at Walt Disney World
We found five new MagicBand+ bands at Pin Traders at EPCOT. Find our list of previously released MagicBand+ designs here. These three bands feature the droids from Star Wars, Tiana, and all the Disney characters celebrating a first visit. Meanwhile, these two limited release magic bands debuted as Coco and...
WDW News Today
‘Euro Disney’ Ears Arrive in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom
Calling all Euro Disney fans, we’ve found the ears for you. “Euro Disney 1992” inspired Minnie Ears have finally arrived in Walt Disney World. We have seen these ears in Disneyland Paris, and in the Emporium at Disneyland. Euro Disney 1992 Minnie Ears – $29.99. The...
disneydining.com
Bob Chapek Responds to Being Thought of As a “Guy Who Cuts Costs and Raises Prices”
In February 2020, popular Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger stepped down from his role as CEO and became the Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company. The Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products — Bob Chapek — took over the role of CEO and his tenure has been…rocky to say the least. Just one month after he became CEO, the COVID-19 pandemic forced all Disney theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, to shut down. All film and television production shut down as well, so Disney furloughed and laid-off thousands of Cast Members.
disneytips.com
‘Encanto’ Attraction Coming to Magic Kingdom (Well, Maybe)
The 2022 D23 Expo has come to a close. The Expo gathered Disney fans from around the globe as it dropped new entertainment and Disney experiences as we look to the future of The Walt Disney Company. But, what intrigued many was the surprise announcements that landed at the end of the popular Parks Panel.
WDW News Today
New Figment Dress Coming Soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Trying to imagine the perfect outfit to match the new Figment ear headband? Disney’s got you covered. A new Figment dress is coming soon to shopDisney (and perhaps Walt Disney World as well). The ears originally...
WDW News Today
Disney Releases First Teaser of EPCOT 40 Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With just a matter of days left before EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Disney has released a teaser of some of the new merchandise that will debut for the special occasion. Included in video were looks at a...
