Newly elected School Board member Diyonne McGraw speaking at Gainesville For All meeting

 3 days ago
Diyonne McGraw, newly elected to the Alachua County School Board

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the cafetorium at Howard Bishop Middle School, 1901 NE 9th St. Parking is available adjacent to the front entrance and west-side entrance.

McGraw will speak on her top priorities as a School Board member. Afterward, community members will break into teams to discuss systemic change in the areas of criminal justice, health and transportation, education, fatherhood and family support.

GNV4ALL aims to address racial and socioeconomic disparities in the community. For more information, visit www.gnv4all.org.

