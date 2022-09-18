High School Roundup: John Glenn golfers take runner-up at River View Invitational

WEST LAFAYETTE -John Glenn took runner-up to Fort Frye in the River View Invitational on Saturday at Hickory Flats Golf Course.

Fort Frye finished at 312 to take first place, with the Muskies and Hiland tied for second at 322. Noah Dever tied for third overall with a 76, while Owen Van Fossen carded an 80 and Braden Rice and CJ Dolan fired 83s for John Glenn.

Meadowbrook came in 10th (365), as Ben Coss had 82, Damon Baier 89, Steven Grafton 95 and Owen Dennis 99. Cambridge only had three golfers compete so didn't have a team score, Jackson Reed shot 86, Bradyn Gregg with 90 and Aidan Castello finished with 98.

Fort Frye's Chatum Courson was the overall winner with a 73.

VOLLEYBALL

Coshocton def. Cambridge, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18

Host Cambridge suffered a three game sweep to Coshocton by scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 in non-league volleyball action inside Gene Ford Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

Senior Ryan Dunning paced the Lady Bobcats (5-7) with 6/6 serving, seven kills, 15 digs, two blocks, with senior Kylie Taylor adding 17/17 serving with three aces, one kill, 17 digs, two assists, two blocks.

Xylvia Francis finished with 5/6 serving, three kills, 10 digs, one block; Abby Mann added 5/6 serving with one ace, four kills, seven digs, one block; Kaitlyn Biddle chipped in with 11/11 serving with two aces, two kills, six digs, 17 assists, three blocks; Jaedyn Lallithan was 5/5 serving, with two kills, two digs; Anna Hill 2/2 serving; Gabby Oliver: 5 digs

Coshocton made a clean sweep of the day's action with a 25-23, 25-17 victory in the JV match-up. For the young Lady Bobcats, Jaylyn Lincicome was 6/7 serving with three aces, 10 digs, five kills; Destiny Garcia 10/10 serving with two aces, nine digs; Abby Roth nine digs ; Gwen Jeffries eight assists.

NEXT - Cambridge travels to Bellaire on Monday with a 5:30 start.

CROSS COUNTRY

Colts' West paces area runners at Meadowbrook's Colt Carnival

BYESVILLE - Kendell West won the boys race with a time of 17:13, while West Muskingum's Jacob Agin came in 36th (19:47) and Maysville's Tillman Hawk 144th (29:16) to lead the area boys competing.

The Meadowbrook girls were second with 92 points, as Marabelle Thornberry took 10th (22:02) and Taylor Forbes 19th (23:05) for the Colts.

West Muskingum's Sydney Bollinger finished 74th (27:18) and Madison Rockwell came in 126th (37:11), while Maysville's Emily Lawson was 94th (29:53) and Emerson Williams was 125th (36:43) round out area competitors.

GIRLS TENNIS

Zanesville 3, Cambridge 2

Cambridge High's girls tennis team dropped a slim 3-2 setback to visiting Zanesville on Saturday at Cambridge City Park.

Despite the loss, CHS tennis coach Tim Gibson was proud of his young squad's performance.

" “I’m every proud of everyone’s effort today, we may not have got the dub, but what effort and improvement from top to bottom," Gibson said. "Reese and Jaelyn picked up their first varsity win and Emma battling back in her second set.”

Picking up wins for CHS were Kylie Taylor in No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Emperie Johnson, while the No. 2 doubles team of Reese Antill and Jaelyn Combs collected 1-6, 6-2, 10-7 win.

Miranda Cole took a 6-1, 6-0 loss in No. 2 singles to Zanesville's Jersey Draughn, and in No. 3 singles Emma Krise lost 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Kammie Stinson.

Cambridge's No. 1 doubles team of Kilee Jeffrey and Selina Garcia lost 6-4, 6-3 to Zanesville's Rosie Toombs and Chloe Buchananon.

In JV action, Cambridge's Magali García and Alicia Banal lost 8-2.

NEXT -Cambridge travels to East Liverpool on Saturday at 10 a.m.