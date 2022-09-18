ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

High School Roundup: John Glenn golfers take runner-up at River View Invitational

By Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeoLj_0i00uzJa00

WEST LAFAYETTE -John Glenn took runner-up to Fort Frye in the River View Invitational on Saturday at Hickory Flats Golf Course.

Fort Frye finished at 312 to take first place, with the Muskies and Hiland tied for second at 322. Noah Dever tied for third overall with a 76, while Owen Van Fossen carded an 80 and Braden Rice and CJ Dolan fired 83s for John Glenn.

Meadowbrook came in 10th (365), as Ben Coss had 82, Damon Baier 89, Steven Grafton 95 and Owen Dennis 99. Cambridge only had three golfers compete so didn't have a team score, Jackson Reed shot 86, Bradyn Gregg with 90 and Aidan Castello finished with 98.

Fort Frye's Chatum Courson was the overall winner with a 73.

VOLLEYBALL

Coshocton def. Cambridge, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18

Host Cambridge suffered a three game sweep to Coshocton by scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 in non-league volleyball action inside Gene Ford Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

Senior Ryan Dunning paced the Lady Bobcats (5-7) with 6/6 serving, seven kills, 15 digs, two blocks, with senior Kylie Taylor adding 17/17 serving with three aces, one kill, 17 digs, two assists, two blocks.

Xylvia Francis finished with 5/6 serving, three kills, 10 digs, one block; Abby Mann added 5/6 serving with one ace, four kills, seven digs, one block; Kaitlyn Biddle chipped in with 11/11 serving with two aces, two kills, six digs, 17 assists, three blocks; Jaedyn Lallithan was 5/5 serving, with two kills, two digs; Anna Hill 2/2 serving; Gabby Oliver: 5 digs

Coshocton made a clean sweep of the day's action with a 25-23, 25-17 victory in the JV match-up. For the young Lady Bobcats, Jaylyn Lincicome was 6/7 serving with three aces, 10 digs, five kills; Destiny Garcia 10/10 serving with two aces, nine digs; Abby Roth nine digs ; Gwen Jeffries eight assists.

NEXT - Cambridge travels to Bellaire on Monday with a 5:30 start.

CROSS COUNTRY

Colts' West paces area runners at Meadowbrook's Colt Carnival

BYESVILLE - Kendell West won the boys race with a time of 17:13, while West Muskingum's Jacob Agin came in 36th (19:47) and Maysville's Tillman Hawk 144th (29:16) to lead the area boys competing.

The Meadowbrook girls were second with 92 points, as Marabelle Thornberry took 10th (22:02) and Taylor Forbes 19th (23:05) for the Colts.

West Muskingum's Sydney Bollinger finished 74th (27:18) and Madison Rockwell came in 126th (37:11), while Maysville's Emily Lawson was 94th (29:53) and Emerson Williams was 125th (36:43) round out area competitors.

GIRLS TENNIS

Zanesville 3, Cambridge 2

Cambridge High's girls tennis team dropped a slim 3-2 setback to visiting Zanesville on Saturday at Cambridge City Park.

Despite the loss, CHS tennis coach Tim Gibson was proud of his young squad's performance.

" “I’m every proud of everyone’s effort today, we may not have got the dub, but what effort and improvement from top to bottom," Gibson said. "Reese and Jaelyn picked up their first varsity win and Emma battling back in her second set.”

Picking up wins for CHS were Kylie Taylor in No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Emperie Johnson, while the No. 2 doubles team of Reese Antill and Jaelyn Combs collected 1-6, 6-2, 10-7 win.

Miranda Cole took a 6-1, 6-0 loss in No. 2 singles to Zanesville's Jersey Draughn, and in No. 3 singles Emma Krise lost 6-4, 7-6 (4) to Kammie Stinson.

Cambridge's No. 1 doubles team of Kilee Jeffrey and Selina Garcia lost 6-4, 6-3 to Zanesville's Rosie Toombs and Chloe Buchananon.

In JV action, Cambridge's Magali García and Alicia Banal lost 8-2.

NEXT -Cambridge travels to East Liverpool on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
ycitynews.com

Nashport Elementary: details on expansion project scarce, officials won’t comment

Nearly two decades after school board members, all of whom are no longer serving, chose to keep Tri-Valley’s four elementary schools against recommendations of consolidation, the district is looking to add on to its southernmost building, Nashport Elementary, likely due to rising enrollment numbers that aren’t being experienced at the other three locations.
NASHPORT, OH
WHIZ

Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
ZANESVILLE, OH
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Genesis Healthcare System Meets With Commissioners’ Office

ZANESVILLE, Oh- Several representatives from Genesis Healthcare System met with the Muskingum County Commissioner’s office this afternoon. Together, they discussed the support they have given to Genesis. During the covid-19 pandemic, through their allocation of the american rescue plan, their office helped fund the hospital’s staff retention program.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, OH
Education
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
West Lafayette, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Zanesville, IN
City
Coshocton, OH
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Ohio Education
Cambridge, OH
Sports
City
West Lafayette, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
City
Bellaire, OH
Your Radio Place

Tree To Be Removed From The Guernsey County Courthouse Square

CAMBRIDGE- Meeting regular session Tuesday, the Guernsey County Commissioners elected to remove the large sycamore tree from the northwest corner of the courthouse square. The decision was made with a 2 to 1 vote, with Commissioner Dave Wilson voting against the measure. “I’m convinced that the tree is becoming a...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Two vehicle accident claims the life of a Dover man

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred yesterday in Holmes County. 71-year old Richard Hunsinger of Dover was killed in the two vehicle crash. The driver of an SUV pulled into the path of a semi driven by Hunsinger at the intersection of US 62 and County Road 187 in Paint Township. The semi rolled onto its side and over a small embankment. Two people in the other vehicle were also injured. The accident shut down ‘62’ for sevral hours because nearby power lines were also snapped from their pole causing downed lines in the area.
DOVER, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash in Wayne County

BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and several others were injured Saturday night in a three-car crash in Wayne County. The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on State Route 57 north of Fulton Road in Baughman Township. According to the highway...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

One transported from crash Wednesday

A crash along US-22 near the South Branch of the Muskingum County Library had three lanes of traffic closed for most of the early afternoon Wednesday. According to a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a man driving a black SUV struck a parked semi-truck that was off the roadway, causing damage to the front of his vehicle.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Winter

ZANESVILLE, OH- We haven’t even got to fall yet, but already it’s time to start thinking about winter. Winter is a cute little pup with a lot of energy. He’s a Shepherd, Australian/ Border Collie who’s only three months old and loves being around people. He’s currently up for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Liverpool
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Female Student Arrested for Stolen Gun in School

Fairfield County – A person is in custody after the school found a gun in her possession. Accoridng to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office, at 9:00 AM deputies responded to the Canal Winchester High School to assist during a non-emergency lockdown initiated by School District Officials. During the search, a stolen gun was recovered from a vehicle that was subsequently impounded.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio

An Athens County Democrat filed a lawsuit last week asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Republican Secretary of State and allow her onto the ballot in a southeast Ohio House district. The story of the ballot fight includes a scandal in Ohio University’s Student Senate, a primary election delayed by […] The post GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Child Injured in Runaway Buggy Incident

Nick McWilliams reporting – A child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital following an incident involving a horse-and-buggy. The report, filed by Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Fink, states that the call came in on Seldenright Road Wednesday evening after emergency medical personnel had already sent the child via ambulance to Summit County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
ycitynews.com

Man receives fifth OVI Monday morning

A Martinsburg man was arrested Monday morning for operating his vehicle while impaired, his fifth time. Charles Whitcraft Jr., of Martinsburg, faces potential felony charges for the act. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Whitcraft was traveling northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville when a trooper...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy