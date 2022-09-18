Sod Poodles' win streak snapped with 6-3 loss to San Antonio
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
DOUBLE-A
SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS 6, AMARILLO SOD POODLES 3
What this game means: The Sod Poodles were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday, but the loss also snapped a six-game win streak dating back to last week. The best Amarillo can finish is .500 as they are now 67-69 overall. The Soddies will close out the season on Sunday.
Game highlights: San Antonio went up 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning before Amarillo scored in the top of the third on an Eduardo Diaz RBI single to score Caleb Roberts . San Antonio later went up 6-1 before Roberts singled to score A.J. Vukovich in the top of the 7th. Vukovich grounded into a force out in the top of the eighth to score Jordan Lawlar and give the game its final score.
Stars of the game: Diaz was 2-for-5 with a RBI while Roberts was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Justin Lewis struck out two in two innings without giving up a baserunner.
