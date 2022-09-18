ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sod Poodles' win streak snapped with 6-3 loss to San Antonio

By By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

DOUBLE-A

SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS 6, AMARILLO SOD POODLES 3

What this game means: The Sod Poodles were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday, but the loss also snapped a six-game win streak dating back to last week. The best Amarillo can finish is .500 as they are now 67-69 overall. The Soddies will close out the season on Sunday.

Week four results from the Texas Panhandle

Game highlights: San Antonio went up 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning before Amarillo scored in the top of the third on an Eduardo Diaz RBI single to score Caleb Roberts . San Antonio later went up 6-1 before Roberts singled to score A.J. Vukovich in the top of the 7th. Vukovich grounded into a force out in the top of the eighth to score Jordan Lawlar and give the game its final score.

Texas Panhandle H.S. football standings after week four

Stars of the game: Diaz was 2-for-5 with a RBI while Roberts was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Justin Lewis struck out two in two innings without giving up a baserunner.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sod Poodles' win streak snapped with 6-3 loss to San Antonio

