Last week the offense looked a bit suspect. However, it appears they improved some things this week. How do you feel about that side of the ball now?. Tyler- After three weeks Wisconsin actually ranks towards the top in a lot of advanced metrics, especially through the air. In fact, Wisconsin has the third highest passing down success rate after three weeks. NEVER would I have thought I would see that in 2022. Up front, I still think there are some issues. It looked better against New Mexico State but it’s New Mexico State. They are so bad. Sidenote, New Mexico State is actually a favorite in their week four game against Hawaii. Yes, the Aggies, laying points.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO