Last week Wisconsin finished up its non-conference slate against New Mexico State and they did so in style as the Badgers rolled 66-7. Wisconsin covered the spread with relative ease, but unfortunately for the betting column the under was never really possible as New Mexico State couldn't get out of their own way. That puts us again at 1-1 on the week and 3-3 overall. Hopefully, you’re reading my national betting column to make up for it, as that column is 14-0 in the last two weeks.
How you doin'.... Ohio State Buckeyes
After an incredible rebounding win over New Mexico State (0-4) 66-0 following an embarrassing home loss to Washington State (3-0) 17-14 the Badgers hope to carry momentum into Columbus, Ohio versus the #3 Buckeyes. In an attempt to preview what to expect on Saturday, let’s take a look at how...
Wisconsin Football vs. Ohio State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more
The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road for their first away test of the 2022 season, and boy is it a big one. Wisconsin will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes come into this contest 3-0 fresh off a 77-21 thrashing over the Toledo Rockets in week three. They also have victories over Arkansas State and Notre Dame.
Wisconsin Football: Week Three Roundtable
Last week the offense looked a bit suspect. However, it appears they improved some things this week. How do you feel about that side of the ball now?. Tyler- After three weeks Wisconsin actually ranks towards the top in a lot of advanced metrics, especially through the air. In fact, Wisconsin has the third highest passing down success rate after three weeks. NEVER would I have thought I would see that in 2022. Up front, I still think there are some issues. It looked better against New Mexico State but it’s New Mexico State. They are so bad. Sidenote, New Mexico State is actually a favorite in their week four game against Hawaii. Yes, the Aggies, laying points.
Wisconsin Football defensive grades: Badgers create turnover mayhem in 66-7 victory
The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the New Mexico State Aggies to the tune of 66-7, controlling the game from the opening drive and never taking their foot off the gas, even with backups in the game. Here are the defensive grades from the game:. Defensive Line: B+. The Badgers’ defensive line...
Wisconsin Football offensive grades: Graham Mertz connects with new WRs in 66-7 rout
The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the New Mexico State Aggies to the tune of 66-7, controlling the game from the opening drive and never taking their foot off the gas, even with backups in the game. Here are the offensive grades for the Badgers:. Quarterbacks: A. Graham Mertz played one of...
Bucky's 5th Podcast, ep. 370: Positives and negatives from the non-conference season
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we start with some talk about Wisconsin volleyball’s recording breaking night before getting into some football discussions. To start, we briefly recap the New Mexico State contest, but after that, we get into a full breakdown of the entire non-conference slate for the Badgers.
