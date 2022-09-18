Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay soccer battles Green Bay East on The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers look to keep the soccer season afloat on Monday when they battle the Red Devils of Green Bay East on Monday night. It has not been smooth sailing for the Clippers in September, going 2-4-2 since September 1st. That includes a 1-0 conference loss to Gibraltar/Sevastopol and a 2-0 defeat to Bay Port last week.
doorcountydailynews.com
Spartans golf visit Thornberry Creek Monday
The Luxemburg-Casco golf team will tee off at 9 a.m. Monday with a big tournament in Hobart. Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Freedom, Green Bay Preble, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Middleton, Notre Dame De La Baie Academy, Oshkosh West, Pulaski, Seymour, Shawano Community, Sheboygan North, Verona Area, and Wrightstown will all descend on Thornberry Creek Golf Course for the tournament.
Fox Cities Marathon winners reflect on their victory
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Runners gathered from across the country to race in the 18th annual Fox Cities marathon on Sunday. The runners began their journeys to the finish line at 7 a.m. The marathon began at the UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus and ended at Riverside Park in Neenah. The first-place runner for the […]
dukebasketballreport.com
Wojo Update - After Being Let Go By Marquette, He’s Enjoying Life More Than Ever
As you probably know - and if you don’t, apologies for being the bearers of bad news, even if it’s late - but Steve Wojciechowski was let go by Marquette after last season. You may be wondering what he’s been up to since then. Well, for possibly the first time in his life, Wojo is just...chilling.
wearegreenbay.com
Pentatonix coming to Wisconsin, performing Christmas music at Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Pentatonix, a three-time Grammy Award-winning vocal quintet, is coming to Brown County, Wisconsin. According to a release, Pentatonix will be on its “A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour” and will feature the winners of “The Voice” in season 21, Girl Named Tom.
10+ ejected, 2 arrested at Green Bay Packers home opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.
WSAW
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.
doorcountydailynews.com
Victoria L. Link
Victoria Lynn Link, 68, of Brussels, formerly of West Allis, passed away late Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born April 25, 1954 in Milwaukee, the daughter of James Piloton Barroga and Restitita “Rita” Ablen (Focson) Barroga. Vicki grew up near N. 77th Street and W. Carmen Avenue in the Silver Spring neighborhood on the northwest side of Milwaukee. She grew up attending Holy Angels Parish and School. Vicki graduated from James Madison High School and went on to study nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she earned her bachelor’s degree. As a registered nurse, she cared for patients in emergency rooms, heart surgery, and eventually kidney dialysis at Froedert. She retired as an RN staff-level 4.
doorcountydailynews.com
Verne L. DePas
Verne L. DePas, 89, Luxemburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Green Bay on June 22, 1933, to the late Lawrence A and Myrtle A. (DeChamps) DePas. He graduated from Casco High School, and then married the love of his life, Nancy A. Wallace, on May 29, 1954. He was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Mary Church of Luxemburg. Verne was a lifelong dairy farmer and hosted many twilight meetings, June Dairy month breakfasts, and farm tours to Cub Scouts, school children, and retired Fort Howard employees.
rejournals.com
The Badger State has earned a spot next to Chicago and Northwest Indiana as the region’s most highly regarded. But why?
Developers continue to flock to Southern Wisconsin because of its low taxes and business-friendly climate. But why else has the market been quick to gain traction? And what sets it apart?. Chicago Industrial Properties recently spoke with HSA Commercial Real Estate CEO & Vice Chairman Robert Smietana and JLL Senior...
discoverhometown.com
Photos from the Richfield Thresheree
The Richfield (WI) Historical Society hosted its annual Richfield Thresheree at the Richfield Historical Park on Sept. 17-18. A row of tractors is pictured in the top photos. Top row: Pictured are a 1954 Bolens Husky Ridemaster owned by Austin Brewer (left photo) and a three horsepower Lauson engine from the early 1900s owned by Tim Birkel (right photo).
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers
Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions built for by introducing a new line of automotive hammers. Milwaukee’s Dead Blow Hammers provide maximum impact with minimal rebound when striking surfaces and feature a precision balanced design to deliver forceful blows with less effort. The Dead Blow Hammer is also designed to provide maximum durability with a steel-reinforced handle.
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year
You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
International pyrotechnics trade group announces 2023 convention to be held in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Pyrotechnics Guild International announced Monday it plans to hold its 2023 convention at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna. The event is planned for Aug. 5-11, 2023, and organizers hope to have everything they need at the race track or at nearby Kaukauna High School. The town...
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
