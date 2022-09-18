ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay soccer battles Green Bay East on The Clipper

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers look to keep the soccer season afloat on Monday when they battle the Red Devils of Green Bay East on Monday night. It has not been smooth sailing for the Clippers in September, going 2-4-2 since September 1st. That includes a 1-0 conference loss to Gibraltar/Sevastopol and a 2-0 defeat to Bay Port last week.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Spartans golf visit Thornberry Creek Monday

The Luxemburg-Casco golf team will tee off at 9 a.m. Monday with a big tournament in Hobart. Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Freedom, Green Bay Preble, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Middleton, Notre Dame De La Baie Academy, Oshkosh West, Pulaski, Seymour, Shawano Community, Sheboygan North, Verona Area, and Wrightstown will all descend on Thornberry Creek Golf Course for the tournament.
LUXEMBURG, WI
WFRV Local 5

Fox Cities Marathon winners reflect on their victory

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Runners gathered from across the country to race in the 18th annual Fox Cities marathon on Sunday. The runners began their journeys to the finish line at 7 a.m. The marathon began at the UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus and ended at Riverside Park in Neenah. The first-place runner for the […]
NEENAH, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Luxemburg, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Luxemburg, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
UPMATTERS

10+ ejected, 2 arrested at Green Bay Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Victoria L. Link

Victoria Lynn Link, 68, of Brussels, formerly of West Allis, passed away late Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born April 25, 1954 in Milwaukee, the daughter of James Piloton Barroga and Restitita “Rita” Ablen (Focson) Barroga. Vicki grew up near N. 77th Street and W. Carmen Avenue in the Silver Spring neighborhood on the northwest side of Milwaukee. She grew up attending Holy Angels Parish and School. Vicki graduated from James Madison High School and went on to study nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she earned her bachelor’s degree. As a registered nurse, she cared for patients in emergency rooms, heart surgery, and eventually kidney dialysis at Froedert. She retired as an RN staff-level 4.
BRUSSELS, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Verne L. DePas

Verne L. DePas, 89, Luxemburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Green Bay on June 22, 1933, to the late Lawrence A and Myrtle A. (DeChamps) DePas. He graduated from Casco High School, and then married the love of his life, Nancy A. Wallace, on May 29, 1954. He was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Mary Church of Luxemburg. Verne was a lifelong dairy farmer and hosted many twilight meetings, June Dairy month breakfasts, and farm tours to Cub Scouts, school children, and retired Fort Howard employees.
LUXEMBURG, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from the Richfield Thresheree

The Richfield (WI) Historical Society hosted its annual Richfield Thresheree at the Richfield Historical Park on Sept. 17-18. A row of tractors is pictured in the top photos. Top row: Pictured are a 1954 Bolens Husky Ridemaster owned by Austin Brewer (left photo) and a three horsepower Lauson engine from the early 1900s owned by Tim Birkel (right photo).
RICHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI
bodyshopbusiness.com

Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions built for by introducing a new line of automotive hammers. Milwaukee’s Dead Blow Hammers provide maximum impact with minimal rebound when striking surfaces and feature a precision balanced design to deliver forceful blows with less effort. The Dead Blow Hammer is also designed to provide maximum durability with a steel-reinforced handle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton

APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Algoma preparing for cruise ship arrival next year

You can expect to see a cruise ship floating offshore from the City of Algoma next summer. Algoma Chamber Director Ken Weinaug and City Administrator Matt Murphy had the opportunity earlier this month to check out the Viking Octantis while it was docked in Milwaukee. Murphy and Weinaug met with cruise officials to discuss the options for visitors when they dock in Algoma. The first ship to come to Algoma will be the Viking Polaris in 2023, as it travels between Duluth and Toronto. Other stops on the cruise include Thunder Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Mackinac Island, and Niagara Falls. Weinaug says it is more of a research vessel than your typical cruise ship, but he expects it to be an excellent introduction to the area for passengers, and hopefully, they will return to spend more time.
ALGOMA, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI

