KSNB Local4
Grand Island Salvation Army shelter closes after wave of staff resignations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The men’s shelter of the Salvation Army of Grand Island has shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. The closure happened right after four shelter employees walked out after alleged mistreatment by leadership. One of the four who resigned included, now, former SA...
albionnewsonline.com
Ag business will move to Highway 39 site
A longtime Boone County agribusiness, D. C. Seed and Chemical, LLC is developing land along Highway 39, rural Albion, for its new business location. Owner Dallas Choat said the business is outgrowing its current location on the farm. The new facilities will included a 100 x 300 foot shop and warehouse, with a 60 x 60 foot office attached.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Fire Department searches for more ambulance staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After a record number of calls this year, the Grand Island Fire Department is asking for more staffing for ambulances. Currently, GIFD has seven ambulances, but they only have the staff for two to be in service for 24 hours. Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said...
KSNB Local4
Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
KSNB Local4
Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
Nebraska Patrol provides carrier enforcement training to 13 agencies
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division has provided troopers and officers from more than a dozen other agencies with skills and knowledge to better serve their communities. Last week, NSP held a series of training sessions focused on multiple disciplines of commercial motor vehicles inspections. “After the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant
KEARNEY — First the bad news. Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2. Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works. He describes...
KSNB Local4
New rash of meat trailer thefts hits Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after trailers carrying hundred of thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen over the weekend. According to Capt. Jim Duering the incidents all happening at the Cold Storage Facility near McCain Foods, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.
gifamilyradio.com
More Missing Trailers In Grand Island, As Gibbon Packing Reports Thefts
Friday night officers with the Grand Island police department responded to Gibbon packing in reference to a theft. The first incident was reported on September 16th at 9:30pm after the driver reported his trailer was missing. The driver called the manager and the manger discovered that the trailer next to...
KSNB Local4
Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m. The...
Several pounds of cocaine seized during Nebraska traffic stop
Nebraska State Patrol was able to find more than a dozen pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.
Kearney Hub
Kearney psychiatrist says suicides are preventable
KEARNEY — Talking about suicide and depression should be as easy as talking about a broken arm or a head cold. If it were, many lives would be saved. So says Dr. Zachary Keller, a psychiatrist at the Richard Young Behavioral Health Center. He hopes that calling 988, the new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline, will soon be as routine as calling 911 for fires, accidents and health emergencies.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
NebraskaTV
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022
The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
KSNB Local4
Record breaking heat ahead before temperatures fall just in time for Autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you were looking to get some Vitamin D this morning, you were out of luck as we had cloudy skies around to start the day. The clouds eventually burned off by mid afternoon giving way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the low 80s north to the mid 90s southeast. Winds this afternoon have been generally out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph for most of us. The only exception was far southeast areas where you had southerly flow in place which gave you much warmer temperatures this afternoon. As we head into the evening and overnight you can expect mainly clear skies with easterly flow and temperatures falling into the mid 50s north to mid 60s south. Once again with very moist air at the surface, clear skies and generally light winds, we will see lots of low clouds along with patchy fog tomorrow morning.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-related charge
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings received 10 years of prison time on Sept. 20. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 28-year-old Zachary Ellis, of Hastings, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis received 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.
News Channel Nebraska
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
