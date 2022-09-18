ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountville, SC

FOX Carolina

Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wspa.com

Woman dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Sumter woman was pronounced dead Sunday following a Friday night crash in Norris, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said. Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said 59-year-old Tracy Harvin was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday night.
NORRIS, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

New details released in latest deadly I-77 crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say one person has died in a crash that also injured five other people and a dog on I-77 in Chester County early Sunday. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near mile marker 66 on the southbound side of the interstate. Arriving crews discovered three vehicles, two of which had flipped and landed back on their wheels.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Pickup collides with tractor trailer – Hwy. 20

Piedmont firefighters survey the scene of a wreck Thursday evening. It happened on Piedmont Hwy. 20 near Estes Road. A pickup truck and a tractor trailer collided. Firefighters had to cut the pickup truck driver from the wreckage. He was taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Greenville County EMS.
PIEDMONT, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
COLUMBIA, SC

