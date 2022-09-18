Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
1 dead, child injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash that left high school student injured in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate highway Tuesday that killed an adult left a high school student injured, officials said. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on state Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road, in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
Troopers investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 77 in Chester County. Troopers said shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday, a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving north on I-77 near Great Falls Highway when it crossed the left side of the median and struck several trees.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Scottie Dale Crocker, 40, of Cowpens.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
wspa.com
Woman dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Sumter woman was pronounced dead Sunday following a Friday night crash in Norris, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said. Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said 59-year-old Tracy Harvin was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co.
One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
WLTX.com
New details released in latest deadly I-77 crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say one person has died in a crash that also injured five other people and a dog on I-77 in Chester County early Sunday. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near mile marker 66 on the southbound side of the interstate. Arriving crews discovered three vehicles, two of which had flipped and landed back on their wheels.
thejournalonline.com
Pickup collides with tractor trailer – Hwy. 20
Piedmont firefighters survey the scene of a wreck Thursday evening. It happened on Piedmont Hwy. 20 near Estes Road. A pickup truck and a tractor trailer collided. Firefighters had to cut the pickup truck driver from the wreckage. He was taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Greenville County EMS.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced today that they are searching for a suspect who allegedly murdered a man on September 1.
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
abccolumbia.com
Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
Missing persons case in Laurens Co. leads to body, murder arrest
A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado.
