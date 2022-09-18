Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Updated Regulations for Short-Term Rentals in Norfolk, VAScott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: QUALIA to Launch Web3 Incubators for the Next Generation of Creatives
Web3 art collective, QUALIA, announced today, the launch of its entire incubation ecosystem that, according to the company, will serve as a distributed network of leaders and innovators that will help identify, incubate, and fund disruptive community-developed brands. QUALIA’s ecosystem consists of the QCouncil, a leadership group, QCollective, a curated...
Essence
Unilever's Cara Sabin Talks Her New Role, SheaMoisture's Amplified Social Mission And Purposed Working
The new President of Beauty & Wellbeing for Unilever North America weighs in on the current beauty landscape. Growing up as a self-professed tomboy, Cara Sabin always thought the beauty industry was frivolous. Instead of pursuing something close to the traditionally female-dominated fields, she decided to go down a more practical route and leaned toward her interest in business. Ironically though, while pursuing her MBA, she learned the beauty industry was more aligned with her passion than she thought.
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I Am Not Going To Argue With People That Are Broker Than Me About Money': Kanye West Ends Partnership With Gap
The partnership, first announced in 2020, started with high expectations and ended over squabbles about opening retail stores, among other things.
OneSpan Welcomes Stuti Bhargava as Company’s First Chief Customer Experience Officer
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced the appointment of Stuti Bhargava as its first Chief Customer Experience Officer, a newly created position at OneSpan, representing a significant step in the company’s commitment to customers and their end-to-end experience. With more than 20 years of technology experience, including 10 years leading customer success teams, Bhargava will lead OneSpan’s customer success organization and partner with its customers to unlock insights, build winning products and drive business growth. Bhargava will join OneSpan’s executive leadership team and report to Matthew Moynahan, OneSpan’s President and CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005268/en/ Stuti Bhargava, OneSpan’s Chief Customer Experience Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Black Author Shocked, Book Publisher Prints a Photo of Hitler Inside His Memoir With Nazi Symbols on Every Page
Ash Cash Exantus, an African American author from Harlem, N.Y., and one of the top financial educators in the country, was completely caught off guard when he learned from a shocking Instagram video that one of his customers received a copy of his book with a photo of Adolf Hitler inside and Nazi symbols printed on every page.
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
A senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, says that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc META has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure. In his latest book, "True North: Leading...
RELATED PEOPLE
50 Cent Announces End Of Partnership With Starz
All good things must come to an end. Nearly a decade ago, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson teamed up with Starz to launch a new series called Power. After a successful run with Power, the launch of BMF and a number of spin-off projects, it appears that he will take his talents elsewhere. In a recent Instagram post, the New York native revealed that his partnership with the premium cable network would end on September 17, 2022.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'
50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Young Devyn Teases ‘Outside’ Single With Fivio Foreign
Young Devyn is ready to hop back “Outside” with her new single featuring Fivio Foreign. The rising New York artist teased the artwork and single earlier this week via Instagram. “It’s time,” Young Devyn wrote. “Outside” is set to arrive just in time for the rising...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cxmtoday.com
Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Shopping His Catalog For 35x Gross Profit: Report
Kanye West is making some money moves after terminating his deals with Adidas and Gap. According to Billboard, the megastar is looking for a buyer to purchase his shares of his catalog. The process began within the past year as the artist's representatives sat down with a variety of prospective buyers to determine the valuation of his catalog.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Andre, Founder of Tutti Frutti Women, on the Tech Industry and More
I’m Andre, 30. I have a bachelor's degree in Law and two master’s degrees, one in Law and another one in Diplomacy and International Negotiation. I have a professional background in a leading ICT Corporation and I still take notes on paper. I started my career as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
thesource.com
Kanye West Reportedly Looking To Sell Music Catalog For $175 Million
Kanye is looking to make some serious money moves in the next year. According to Billboard, over the last year, Kanye and his team have been quietly meeting with prospective buyers to explore what type of valuation his catalog goes for. As for how much Kanye makes a year off of his catalog, that number is $5 million.
Pilar Palomero on Girlhood and Social Change in San Sebastian World Premiere ‘La Maternal’
Pilar Palomero’s second feature film “La Maternal” had its world premiere in main competition at Spain’s San Sebastián Film Festival on Tuesday. The Spanish filmmaker, who won Goyas for best picture, best new director and best original screenplay with her debut film “Las Niñas,” produced like “La Maternal” by Valérie Delpierre at Inicia Films, returns to the Basque Country festival with another invigorating work that explores the challenges and joys of girlhood. “I never made a decision to explicitly focus on girlhood,” Palomero says. “I think it’s a coincidence that both are about young women, but I guess there’s something inside...
AdWeek
Curiosity Named First AOR for Dude Wipes
Dude Products (Dude), the Mark Cuban backed male personal care company behind Dude Wipes, the flushable toilet wipes marketed toward men, has named Cincinnati advertising agency Curiosity its creative and media agency of record. Under the new partnership, the agency will focus primarily on the company’s flagship Dude Wipes brand.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0