Gainesville, FL

Bulls Show Plenty Of Heart In Falling Short Against Gators

By Tom Layberger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNnje_0i00sHqY00 Credit: USF Football

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Bulls could have said, “Here we go again” when Xavier Weaver fumbled on the opening series, leading to a Florida field goal.

The Bulls could have said, “Here we go again” when a poor call on a personal foul went against Matt Hill. Instead of the Gators lining up for field goal attempt, they were in the end zone a play later for a 17-10 lead.

The Bulls could have said “Here we go again” when they fell behind 24-10 late in the opening half.

The Bulls certainly could have said “Here we go again” when, after they took a 28-24 fourth-quarter lead, the Gators went right down the field and had first-and-goal from the five-yard line with eight minutes remaining.

Instead, the Bulls said “Here we go” and kicked it into overdrive time and time again.

Sure, they fell short, 31-28. But maybe – maybe – Saturday night in the Swamp will prove to be a line of demarcation of sorts. One in which the Bulls showed themselves, along with 88,496 on hand, and those watching on the SEC Network, that things are indeed changing.

There certainly were not any signs of change in the opener against BYU and last week against Howard. On this night, though? It was a radical departure from what was the norm. We will know more next week in Louisville, and certainly when conference play begins against visiting ECU in two weeks.

For now, maybe things are changing.

