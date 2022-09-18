CANCELED: City Watch canceled for man who walked out of hospital, MPD says

MEMPHIS, TN. — UPDATE Sep. 18 1:35 PM:

MPD has canceled the City Watch for David Ward.

ORIGINAL STORY Sep. 17 8:32 PM:

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) issued a City Watch alert for a 61-year-old man.

Police said David Ward left Methodist University Hospital around 3:49 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.

MPD said he has a medical condition and is possibly disoriented.

He was last seen at the 1200 Block of Union Ave, police said.

If you know his whereabouts please contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

