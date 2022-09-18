Read full article on original website
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Riviera Beach marching band gets big boost to perform in London
A Riviera Beach marching band received a big donation from an anonymous donor Tuesday. The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band has been trying to raise enough money to fly to London for Band Week in June of 2023. They're the only community band in the country invited to the prestigious event.
To combat teacher shortage, Palm Beach County schools hire from around the world
As school districts nationwide grapple with teacher shortages, some are looking internationally to recruit. The School District of Palm Beach County has a multi-million-dollar contract to bring in qualified teachers from all over the world to work in local schools. Ralph Paddayuman is not only new to the School District...
11 migrants in custody after suspected smuggling event
Eleven migrants have been taken into custody after a suspected smuggling event on the Treasure Coast. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar said 11 migrants of various nationalities, including Haitian, Dominicans and Georgians, were taken into custody in Jensen Beach. However, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said...
‘Caddyshack’ boat for sale by Stuart-based United Yacht Sales
A Stuart-based yacht brokerage is selling off a piece of cinematic history. The 1979 60-foot Striker seen in the classic golf comedy "Caddyshack" is up for sale. United Yacht Sales broker Joe Longobardi is the listing agent for the boat used in the 1980 movie. The boat is probably best...
2 dogs rescued, 1 found dead in Fort Pierce home
A Treasure Coast animal rescue group has taken in two dogs from a home where they were discovered badly malnourished, and a third dog was found dead. The discovery was made inside a home in Fort Pierce, according to Lori Boettger, director of Paws Fur Recovery. Two dogs, Dixie and...
County mayor thinks he’s got solution to downtown West Palm Beach congestion
Commuters, cars, construction and a lot of congestion are a common occurrence in downtown West Palm Beach. For tens of thousands of commuters, getting in and out of downtown West Palm Beach during rush hour can be stressful. Alyce Carrelli's commute to her job at a law firm in downtown...
FAU trustees appoint longtime administrator as interim president
Florida Atlantic University has found a veteran educator to serve as its interim president. Stacy Volnick, who currently serves as chief operating officer and vice president of administrative affairs, will serve as interim president effective Jan. 1, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine announced Tuesday. Volnick has worked at...
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County
Florida health officials have issued an advisory after an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the affected areas include Pahokee, Belle Glade, west Delray Beach, and west Boca Raton. The advisory comes after several sentinel...
Deputy unintentionally fires gun inside charter school in Martin Co.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after investigators said a deputy unintentionally discharged a firearm inside a charter school Monday. The incident occurred inside the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy near Stuart, officials said. There were no injuries. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy has...
Temple holding Rosh Hashanah for first time since COVID-19 in Boca Raton
Two of the Jewish High Holidays are approaching. Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, begins on sundown on Sunday and ends at sundown on the 27th. The congregation at B'nai Torah is elated because it's the first time they've been able to gather for the high holidays since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Police said a tractor-trailer hauling manure overturned in on the eastbound lanes of 45th Street at Jog Road. A 37-year-old driver in the truck suffered minor injuries...
2 people injured after 2 vehicles crash, catch fire near Clewiston
Two people are injured after a semi-truck and a pickup truck crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon near Clewiston, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 48000 block of North US Highway 27, near John Stretch Park. Crews arrived at the...
