Springfield, MO

Twitter reacts to Arkansas’ come-from-behind win over Missouri State

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago

Wow, what a wild one that turned out to be.

It took all four quarters for No. 10 Arkansas to pull away, but they were able to score twice over the final ten minutes of the game to avoid a scare, defeating Missouri State, 38-27 on Saturday night .

Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC) trailed 17-0 at the 10:36 mark in the 2nd quarter, which put a scare into the Razorback fanbase. Arkansas chipped away, and ultimately fought back in the late stages of the 3rd quarter to tie the game at 17-17. Missouri State answered Cam Little ’s game-tying field goal with a 47-yard touchdown pass five plays later and extended their lead back to ten points on a field goal with 12:04 remaining in the game.

The Razorbacks would go on to score three touchdowns over the next 11:38 to pull away. A 78-yard rush by Raheim Sanders and an 82-yard punt return by Bryce Stephens headlined the comeback.

Arkansas fans shared their feelings about the win on social media. Here are the best reactions to Arkansas’ win over Missouri State:

