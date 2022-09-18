ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events

The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
COHOES, NY
New Troy restaurant offers tacos, tequila

Tatu Tacos and Tequila is now open at the intersection of Congress and 4th streets in Troy. It features cuisine inspired by the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, with a subtle Middle Eastern influence. The restaurant also offers the largest selection of tequila, mezcal, sotol and raicilla in the Capital Region.
TROY, NY
Colonie, NY
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
ALBANY, NY
Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga

Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Garlic Fest returning to Warrensburg in October

WARRENSBURG. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a series of food festivals bring extra streaks of flavor to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market. In October, there’s a classic Italian tang in the air. The 13th annual Garlic Festival comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market on Friday, Oct....
WARRENSBURG, NY
New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best

A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
HUDSON, NY
Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany

Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
ALBANY, NY
A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
ROME, NY
Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills

Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
HUDSON, NY

