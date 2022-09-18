Read full article on original website
Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events
The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
WNYT
New Troy restaurant offers tacos, tequila
Tatu Tacos and Tequila is now open at the intersection of Congress and 4th streets in Troy. It features cuisine inspired by the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, with a subtle Middle Eastern influence. The restaurant also offers the largest selection of tequila, mezcal, sotol and raicilla in the Capital Region.
WNYT
Saratoga Apple celebrates nearly 30 years of selling direct to market
Apple orchards are now open. Did you know New York is the second-largest apple producing state in the country?. New York state averages 29.5 million bushels of production annually, and one local apple orchard is doing its part. Since 1994, Saratoga Apple in Schuylerville has been growing apples sold direct...
Saratoga County Christmas tree farm celebrating 80 years
Bob's Trees, a tree farm located between the Galway, Charlton, and Hagaman communities, is celebrating its 80th year in business. To mark the occasion, Bob's Trees is holding a Fall Festival.
WRGB
6th annual Tunnel to Towers Capital Region Tower Climb honors the firefighters of 9/11
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Last week at this time we said it a lot, never forget, that of course in regards honoring those who lost their lives or have been impacted by the attacks on September 11th, 2001...an organization steadfast in that message fundraising in a unique way in Albany Sunday,
A Barrel Factory Full of Whiskey & Spirits to be Built in Glenville
In an effort to use a vital part of Glenville, there will be a barrel factory and warehouse built to house whiskey and spirits. It will take the place of the former maple syrup production plant and factory and be transformed into a place for whiskey and spirits. What Will...
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region
Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga
Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
WNYT
Adirondack Balloon Festival ready for liftoff in Warren County
Get ready to point your eyes to the skies in Warren County. It’s the lift-off of the colorful annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. It all begins with music and food vendors at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, at 4 p.m. Thursday. Events are also being held on Queensbury Avenue in...
NEWS10 ABC
Garlic Fest returning to Warrensburg in October
WARRENSBURG. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a series of food festivals bring extra streaks of flavor to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market. In October, there’s a classic Italian tang in the air. The 13th annual Garlic Festival comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market on Friday, Oct....
Glens Falls block party leads to street closure
The Adirondack Balloon Festival "Downtown Block Party" will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.
Best cheap eats in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best
A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
Free Fall Farmers Festival at SiCM
Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Hannaford opens a new New York state store; unveils plans for second Maine location
Hannaford Supermarkets on Saturday opened a new 49,000-square-foot store in Brunswick, New York, at 9 Lord Ave. And on Monday, the Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford announced it will open a 58,000-square-foot store in 2023 at the intersection of Payne Road and Route 114 in Scarborough to further its backyard expansion. “All...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Black Dimensions in Art recreates history from Harlem to Albany
Black Dimensions in Art organized and gathered creatives of the African diaspora to recreate the iconic 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem." The group has been celebrating and supporting black artists for nearly 50 years and organized the recreated photo at the Stephen and Harriet Myers residence in Arbor Hill.
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills
Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
