Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Songsheet: How Altcoiners Use Bitcoin To Rent Seek
This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. "We are all in this together." So say the altcoiners when regulators are bearing down on them. Also altcoiners: "Bitcoin is wasteful, outdated and toxic." The weird frenemy...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Widespread Bitcoin Adoption, Digital Freedom Can Only Happen Through Lightning
This is an opinion editorial by Paolo Ardoino the chief technology officer at Bitfinex. Ignore the avalanche (ba dum tsss) of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) tumbling down from large sections of the popular press: Bitcoin is here to stay. A recent joint report conducted by Boston Consulting Group, Bitget...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Importance Of Keeping Bitcoin Adoption Local
This is an opinion editorial by Doug, founder of Bitramp and a proponent of local bitcoin on-ramps. The path most traveled in exchanging fiat for access to Bitcoin involves utilizing the service of exchanges, as they are the most marketed, perceived convenient and fiat-aligned path to do so. This will not always be the case as options are emerging around us, with one in particular that eliminates the friction of the legacy system and provides access to Bitcoin for everyone. Everyone. What’s the solution? First, let’s talk about who is forging this path. There are two main groups that will help to distribute this solution into local communities — Bitcoin meetups and small businesses. This transformation is well underway.
bitcoinmagazine.com
MicroStrategy Buys $6 Million In Bitcoin Amid Market Rout
MicroStrategy has acquired a fresh batch of bitcoin despite the ongoing market rout. The software company led by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor added 301 BTC to its holdings in a purchase that cost about $6 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The buy is the...
RELATED PEOPLE
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Environmental Myth Of Proof Of Stake
This is an opinion editorial by Level39, a researcher focused on Bitcoin, technology, history, ethics and energy. The notion that Ethereum’s recent “Merge,” from proof of work to proof of stake, reduces energy consumption by 99.95% is a myth. Nevermind that this calculation excludes expensive enterprise server farms, corporations and the increased work involved in completing proof of stake transactions on a global scale. Follow the money — the cost to make a transaction has not plummeted. Fees aren’t expected to decrease, and any part of the security budget that was previously used to purchase energy for machines will instead be used to purchase energy for Ethereum’s ruling class — negating much of its lower energy bill.
bitcoinmagazine.com
THNDR Launches Play-to-Earn Bitcoin Solitaire Game
THNDR Games launches a new solitaire game enabling users to play and earn bitcoin. The familiarity of solitaire is meant to make onboarding more comfortable for first-time bitcoin gamers. Over 80% of the company’s users earn their first bitcoin through THNDR Games with 60% of its base located in emerging...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Colorado Becomes First US State To Accept Bitcoin As Payment For Taxes
Colorado has become the first U.S. state to accept bitcoin for tax payments. Gov. Jared Polis announced the implementation of the new payment method on Monday, at Denver Startup Week, according to a report by Axios Denver. Citizens can use cryptocurrency to pay individual income tax, business income tax, sales...
Comments / 0