Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Hurricane Warning issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Interior HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Snow Above 3000 Feet Late Tonight Into Tuesday Snow is expected to develop late tonight above 3000 feet and continue into Tuesday. Up to 3 inches is possible in Atigun Pass. with lesser amounts just below pass level.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
As massive storm batters Alaska coastal towns, residents are evacuated, widespread flooding reported
A massive, potentially record-breaking storm brought major flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska Saturday, and some residents were evacuated. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he "verbally declared" a disaster for communities impacted by the storm. The center of the storm was making its way up the Bering Strait Saturday...
Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems
Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 02:55:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 85 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: this evening until Sunday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to island
Category 1 storm damage ‘catastrophic’, says governor, while it continues to strengthen and barrels toward Dominican Republic
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Travel Alert September 2022: Hurricane Kay to Affect Northwestern Mexico
If the Baja California peninsula of northwestern Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Kay, whose track will likely pass to the west of the peninsula.
Tropical Storm Fiona threatens to become a hurricane as it lashes Puerto Rico with heavy rain
Puerto Rico had a hurricane warning put in place as Tropical Storm Fiona gathers strength and threatens to dump 20-inches of rain on the island.The National Hurricane Center issued the warning for the island on Saturday and stated that eastern and southern Puerto Rico could be hit by torrential rain, flooding, and mudslides.Forecasters believe that the storm will strengthen to a hurricane, with winds of at least 74mph, by the time it is near or over the island on Sunday night.Hurricane watches are also in place for the US Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic.“Hurricane conditions are expected...
Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Northern La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves will build to 3 to 6 feet by this evening and will build to 6 to 10 feet Thursday. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...From late this afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
Tropical depression could form in Atlantic this week, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters say a tropical depression could form in the Atlantic Ocean this week after thunderstorm activity increased in the overnight hours within a wave they have been watching for several days. The wave was located just under 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles early Wednesday morning, according to...
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN BAY COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 15:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding and high surf. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 7 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High surf will cause coastal erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High surf with coastal erosion will diminish this evening. Northwest winds to 20 mph will decrease this evening. This will cause coastal erosion at Point Hope, Shishmaref and Kivalina.
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following counties, in west central Illinois, Hancock. In southeast Iowa, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to three inches of rain fell last night which has saturated the soil in some areas. Numerous thunderstorms will occur this evening and overnight bringing an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall at some locations.
Flood Warning issued for Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:52:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barceloneta; Ciales; Manati; Morovis FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati and Morovis. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 AM AST, Heavy rain due to Excessive previous rainfall will continue to result in flooding in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manati, Ciales, Barceloneta and La Luisa. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
