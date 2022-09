ST. MARYS — Shawnee and St. Marys tied 0-0 in girls high school soccer Tuesday night. Shawnee’s Chloe Nance had six saves and St. Marys counterpart Ella Jacobs had seven. Shawnee is now 6-0-3 overall and 3-0-2 in the Western Buckeye League and St. Marys is 8-2-1 on the season and 3-1-1 in the WBL.

SAINT MARYS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO