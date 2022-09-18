ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

MG
3d ago

El Pasoans, the community needs you to keep up that energy for the locals. “If you want to bring happiness to the world go home and love your family” We have to help our people here locally achieve stability before we reach out to others. It saddens me when I see places collecting for migrants before war hero’s, local children’s shelters, and chronic homeless.

4
Eli Garcia
3d ago

why is a bunch of illegals a story why isnt the story about helping our elders or homeless people

13
F Frias
2d ago

Send them to Beto and Escobar house. El Pasoans should not be helping out all these lawbreakers nor have the responsability to do so. These sob stories of illegals plastered as headlines is total BS!! What about our Veterans or homeless U.S.citizens first.

Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
travelnoire.com

The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico

The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheWrap

‘Fox & Friends’ Stumbles to Interview Venezuelan Migrants Texas Governor Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home (Video)

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s latest political stunt sent two bus loads of migrants to the Vice President’s doorstep Thursday morning. In his latest political stunt to draw attention to an influx of illegal immigrants crossing the Mexican border into his state, Texas governor Greg Abbott sent two busloads of Venezuelan migrants to Washington, D.C.’s Naval Observatory Thursday morning, just outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ home.
TEXAS STATE

