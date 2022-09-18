ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

NATO chief says Putin has made ‘big miscalculation’ following troop announcement

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin has miscalculated his strategy in the war with Ukraine following Putin’s announcement that he is mobilizing 300,000 new troops to the country. “The speech of President Putin demonstrates that the war is not going according to President Putin’s plans. He has made a big miscalculation,” Stoltenberg…
The Guardian

Scandals dent trust in Danish leadership contender Søren Pape Poulsen

One of the leading contenders to become Denmark’s next prime minister has stumbled in the polls after revelations of undisclosed meetings and accusations that his husband had made up family links to a former president of the Dominican Republic. Søren Pape Poulsen, the leader of Denmark’s Conservative People’s Party,...
