Willow Grove, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Northwestern boys soccer improves to 11-0 following win over Saucon Valley

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Josh Zellner netted a hat trick and assisted on two other goals to lead unbeaten Northwestern to a 5-2 victory over Saucon Valley on Monday night. Zellner, a senior with 17 goals on the season, scored his first less than five minutes into the game off a cross from junior Matt Johnson. The second came midway through the first half and Jack Mauro put the Tigers (11-0) up 3-0 five minutes later.
HELLERTOWN, PA
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch

One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stadium project giving students real-world experience

READING, Pa. — Workers are removing pieces of the past to open the proverbial door to the future of the longtime home of one of the most storied minor league franchises in baseball. "So, trying to be as gentle as we can to get the brick out of the...
READING, PA
Speedway Digest

Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Professional bull riders to return to Reading in 2023

READING, Pa. — After a 12-year hiatus, Reading is ready to rumble again with the return of professional bull-riding action. Professional Bull Riders announced Wednesday that its Velocity Tour will roll into town for a two-day PBR Reading Rumble at the Santander Arena in February. The showdown of man...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading launches citywide street-paving project

READING, Pa. — Drivers traveling through parts of Reading are in for a smoother ride. The city announced Wednesday that it has launched an autumn paving project that will see nearly four miles of streets resurfaced before winter sets in. Through Oct. 31, the city said its crews will...
READING, PA
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sullivan's on the Main in Phillipsburg sold after 22 years

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media. "We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook. Mack...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Castle in Bucks County set for a major makeover

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer. From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time. "Pretty...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

KeyBank to close branches in Palmerton, Sellersville

KeyBank will close branches in Carbon County and Bucks County on Dec. 2, as the move towards internet finance moves ahead. Branches at 372 Delaware Ave. in Palmerton and 209 M. Main St. in Sellersville will close, and accounts will be transferred to nearby locations. "KeyBank realizes that the way...
SELLERSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. winery with meteorologist at the helm sees plenty of sunshine in its long-range forecast

Lehigh County’s Weathered Vineyards will celebrate its eight-year anniversary with a celebration on Oct. 8. The party will be held at the winery, located in Weisenberg Township in New Tripoli, from 2 to 5 p.m. The James Supra and Sarah Ayers Band is returning to help owners Dana and Richard Woolley mark the occasion. The Good Egg Food Truck will also be visiting with its varied menu. In addition, attendees can expect:
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
thevalleyledger.com

The Bethlehem Area School District announces the appointment of Arutyun “Harry” Aristakesian as the District’s Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Aristakesian brings to the District a wealth of knowledge. His vast experiences include over 15 years of progressive leadership in finance and auditing in both the private and public sectors. He served as Chief Audit Officer at Norfolk State University, Senior Internal Auditor at Columbia University, and Internal Audit Manager at New York Power Authority. In the private sector, Mr. Aristakesian served as Vice President-Internal Audit at Citco, one of the world’s largest hedge fund administrators. Currently, Mr. Aristakesian serves as the business administrator for the Allentown School District where he has successfully implemented many reforms to strengthen the financial position of our neighboring district.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grant to help repair storm-damaged creek in Berks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Money from Harrisburg will be used to repair the damage that storms have done to the Antietam Creek over the past several years. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded $200,000 in flood mitigation funding to Lower Alsace Township for the second phase of its Stony Creek streambank rehabilitation project.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

