WFMZ-TV Online
Northwestern boys soccer improves to 11-0 following win over Saucon Valley
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Josh Zellner netted a hat trick and assisted on two other goals to lead unbeaten Northwestern to a 5-2 victory over Saucon Valley on Monday night. Zellner, a senior with 17 goals on the season, scored his first less than five minutes into the game off a cross from junior Matt Johnson. The second came midway through the first half and Jack Mauro put the Tigers (11-0) up 3-0 five minutes later.
No. 2 and 3 fall, and the high school football rankings get another shuffle
Another shuffle to the high school football rankings is in order. Allentown Central Catholic’s victory over Parkland and Freedom’s triumph against Nazareth cleared room within the top 3.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fleetwood @ Governor Mifflin girls soccer, 09.20.22
Fleetwood scores lone goal in win over Governor Mifflin. Fleetwood and Governor Mifflin took to the pitch on Tuesday night. The Tigers scoring the lone goal in this one picking up the 1-0 win.
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stadium project giving students real-world experience
READING, Pa. — Workers are removing pieces of the past to open the proverbial door to the future of the longtime home of one of the most storied minor league franchises in baseball. "So, trying to be as gentle as we can to get the brick out of the...
Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview
The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
WFMZ-TV Online
Professional bull riders to return to Reading in 2023
READING, Pa. — After a 12-year hiatus, Reading is ready to rumble again with the return of professional bull-riding action. Professional Bull Riders announced Wednesday that its Velocity Tour will roll into town for a two-day PBR Reading Rumble at the Santander Arena in February. The showdown of man...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading launches citywide street-paving project
READING, Pa. — Drivers traveling through parts of Reading are in for a smoother ride. The city announced Wednesday that it has launched an autumn paving project that will see nearly four miles of streets resurfaced before winter sets in. Through Oct. 31, the city said its crews will...
wlvr.org
Forty years ago today, 3 men climbed a billboard for a contest that brought attention, scorn
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Forty years ago today, a radio contest started in the Lehigh Valley that ended up causing an international media frenzy. On Sept. 20, 1982, Allentown radio station WSAN-AM was in the middle of rebranding and its staff decided to put on a contest to get publicity.
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sullivan's on the Main in Phillipsburg sold after 22 years
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media. "We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook. Mack...
A Speedway In Bucks County Was The Site of NASCAR’s First Fatality 70 Years Ago This Week
The Bucks County speedway saw NASCAR's first fatal crash.Image via iStock. Seven decades ago, NASCAR saw its first fatal crash occur at a wen-known speedway that sat in the Bucks County area. Mike Sielski wrote about the infamous day for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Castle in Bucks County set for a major makeover
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer. From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time. "Pretty...
WFMZ-TV Online
KeyBank to close branches in Palmerton, Sellersville
KeyBank will close branches in Carbon County and Bucks County on Dec. 2, as the move towards internet finance moves ahead. Branches at 372 Delaware Ave. in Palmerton and 209 M. Main St. in Sellersville will close, and accounts will be transferred to nearby locations. "KeyBank realizes that the way...
Pa. winery with meteorologist at the helm sees plenty of sunshine in its long-range forecast
Lehigh County’s Weathered Vineyards will celebrate its eight-year anniversary with a celebration on Oct. 8. The party will be held at the winery, located in Weisenberg Township in New Tripoli, from 2 to 5 p.m. The James Supra and Sarah Ayers Band is returning to help owners Dana and Richard Woolley mark the occasion. The Good Egg Food Truck will also be visiting with its varied menu. In addition, attendees can expect:
thevalleyledger.com
The Bethlehem Area School District announces the appointment of Arutyun “Harry” Aristakesian as the District’s Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Aristakesian brings to the District a wealth of knowledge. His vast experiences include over 15 years of progressive leadership in finance and auditing in both the private and public sectors. He served as Chief Audit Officer at Norfolk State University, Senior Internal Auditor at Columbia University, and Internal Audit Manager at New York Power Authority. In the private sector, Mr. Aristakesian served as Vice President-Internal Audit at Citco, one of the world’s largest hedge fund administrators. Currently, Mr. Aristakesian serves as the business administrator for the Allentown School District where he has successfully implemented many reforms to strengthen the financial position of our neighboring district.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grant to help repair storm-damaged creek in Berks
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Money from Harrisburg will be used to repair the damage that storms have done to the Antietam Creek over the past several years. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded $200,000 in flood mitigation funding to Lower Alsace Township for the second phase of its Stony Creek streambank rehabilitation project.
