Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Northwestern boys soccer improves to 11-0 following win over Saucon Valley
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Josh Zellner netted a hat trick and assisted on two other goals to lead unbeaten Northwestern to a 5-2 victory over Saucon Valley on Monday night. Zellner, a senior with 17 goals on the season, scored his first less than five minutes into the game off a cross from junior Matt Johnson. The second came midway through the first half and Jack Mauro put the Tigers (11-0) up 3-0 five minutes later.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fleetwood @ Governor Mifflin girls soccer, 09.20.22
Fleetwood scores lone goal in win over Governor Mifflin. Fleetwood and Governor Mifflin took to the pitch on Tuesday night. The Tigers scoring the lone goal in this one picking up the 1-0 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stadium project giving students real-world experience
READING, Pa. — Workers are removing pieces of the past to open the proverbial door to the future of the longtime home of one of the most storied minor league franchises in baseball. "So, trying to be as gentle as we can to get the brick out of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Professional bull riders to return to Reading in 2023
READING, Pa. — After a 12-year hiatus, Reading is ready to rumble again with the return of professional bull-riding action. Professional Bull Riders announced Wednesday that its Velocity Tour will roll into town for a two-day PBR Reading Rumble at the Santander Arena in February. The showdown of man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Sullivan's on the Main in Phillipsburg sold after 22 years
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media. "We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook. Mack...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading launches citywide street-paving project
READING, Pa. — Drivers traveling through parts of Reading are in for a smoother ride. The city announced Wednesday that it has launched an autumn paving project that will see nearly four miles of streets resurfaced before winter sets in. Through Oct. 31, the city said its crews will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. OKs Farmersville Road development, again
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night granted conditional preliminary/final re-subdivision approval of the River Hill Estates revised subdivision. The project, offered by Kay River Hill LLC, calls for 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family dwellings on a 29-acre lot on Farmersville Road,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Castle in Bucks County set for a major makeover
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer. From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time. "Pretty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Grant to help repair storm-damaged creek in Berks
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Money from Harrisburg will be used to repair the damage that storms have done to the Antietam Creek over the past several years. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded $200,000 in flood mitigation funding to Lower Alsace Township for the second phase of its Stony Creek streambank rehabilitation project.
WFMZ-TV Online
Thermo Fisher sponsors biotechnology center in Doylestown to promote growth of life sciences
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and healthcare equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, is now backing a biotechnology campus in Bucks County. The Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center (PABC) said Wednesday that Thermo Fisher is now a founding sponsor of the Doylestown campus and a so-called "incubator" in Philadelphia, where start-up life sciences companies can operate while they develop products for the market.
WFMZ-TV Online
KeyBank to close branches in Palmerton, Sellersville
KeyBank will close branches in Carbon County and Bucks County on Dec. 2, as the move towards internet finance moves ahead. Branches at 372 Delaware Ave. in Palmerton and 209 M. Main St. in Sellersville will close, and accounts will be transferred to nearby locations. "KeyBank realizes that the way...
WFMZ-TV Online
New restaurant in Allentown celebrates grand opening
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Folks in Allentown have a new place to grab a bite to eat. Ms. Velvet's Cafe celebrated its grand opening Tuesday. The eatery is on the 200 block of North Fourth Street. Owner Carlos Marrero said Ms. Velvet's is inspired by and is a tribute to to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth woman gets prison time in fatal drug overdose
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Northampton County woman pleaded guilty to her role in an overdose death in Nazareth. Marissa Metler, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in the Feb. 2021 death of Joseph Dell'Alba, said the county district attorney's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
New 6-story building moves ahead in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A new six-story mixed-used building is one step closer to reality after the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted its design a certificate of appropriateness. The project at 128 E. Third St., offered by applicant Michael Metzger and owned by Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy Development, will include demolishing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Case moves forward for man accused of stabbing father in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man accused of stabbing his father in Bethlehem may face trial. All charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, were waived for court Monday in the case against Sean Leaser, 22, according to online court records. His next court date is a formal arraignment and pretrial...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council delays decision on proposed West Broad Street building
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night at City Hall postponed a certificate of appropriateness vote on a multi-family residential building. The project, known as Skyline West, is slated for 143 W. Broad Street. It's being offered by developer Dennis Benner, his sons Garrett and Brandon, and Musikfest founder Jeffrey Parks. The proposal calls for 40 apartments in a five-story, flat-roof building.
WFMZ-TV Online
Martin Tower site development plans to be reviewed by LV planners Tuesday, with vote Thursday
Plans for the Martin Tower tract, perhaps the last big chance for redevelopment in the City of Bethlehem, will be reviewed this week by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. The 21-story structure was demolished in 2019, leaving an estimated 16,000 tons of structural steel and 6,500 cubic yards of concrete. The site has been cleared.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailers involved in early-morning crash on I-78
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County for several hours early Tuesday. Three tractor-trailers crashed in the area of Route 61 (exit 29), near Cabela's, around 3 a.m., state police said. The wreck involved both east- and westbound lanes, and the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs body found on Schuylkill River island
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on an island in the Schuylkill River last month. A distinct tattoo and dental records helped investigators to identify the man as Kerry Devon Frazier, 62, of Reading, the coroner said Tuesday. Frazier's...
Comments / 0