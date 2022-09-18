Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Who is Calling to Isildur in ‘The Rings of Power’?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.In the past couple of episodes of The Rings of Power, viewers were given quite a bit of insight into the character of Isidur (Maxim Baldry). Many of his actions so far have shown his stubbornness and somewhat defiant nature. There seems to be a desire to please his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and retain the honor of his family by joining the Sea Guard, but his desire for a different life seems to be overriding his fealty to his family's legacy. There have been a few clues as to what this other life he wants may be, but the most mysterious clue of them all is the voice that whispers to him from the island while he’s out on sea training for the Sea Guard. The true identity behind these whispers hasn’t been revealed yet, but with all that Isildur’s gone through so far, there are some strong indications of the meaning behind it.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 4 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Rings of Power.At the halfway point of the season for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, things have finally started shifting into gear as the overall plot has come into focus: a few of the riddles of previous episodes have been answered, and the tension around the Southlands and elf-dwarf alliances has begun to intensify. But even though this installment was the first in the series not to introduce a new culture and location, a host of Easter eggs accentuated the plot as it developed throughout the episode, leading to deeper story connections and hints about future developments.
Collider
'The Rings of Power' Opening Credits Tell the History of Middle-earth
You know you are in for a treat when a beautiful opening title sequence comes up before an episode of your favorite series. This is almost a universal feeling; it doesn't matter if the previous episode wasn't really that good. Once the opening starts, you get in the proper mood for that show, and then nothing else matters for that hour or so. A show as big as The Rings of Power is no different. And after years of expectation, Prime Video's Lord of the Rings show delivered a beautiful title sequence that cleverly mixes visual and sound elements to deliver a whole story in itself.
Collider
Where Did Daemon Go at the End of 'House of the Dragon' Episode 5?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Anyone who knows Westeros knows that they don't ever do weddings in half-measures. If a family isn't being ambushed, then a king is being poisoned. For a while, this Sunday, it seemed as if Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Milly Alcock) wedding celebrations with Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) might go smoothly, with the only real drama being that her step-mother/ex-best-friend showed up in a fashion faux pas dress. But, dramatic entrances aside, a Westerosi wedding isn't complete until someone dies.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
Collider
New 'Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer' Trailer Reveals Even More Gruesome Terror
We’re now just one day away from the release of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s crime biography series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and production has released one final trailer. Other than an image, nothing more had been teased over recent months in the way of what to expect from Evan Peters’ take on the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. Finally, at the end of last week, a flood of new information began to swing our way including an official trailer and interviews with Peters and his co-star, Niecy Nash.
Collider
10 of the Best Sci-Fi Movies Based On Actual Science
In most cases, science fiction films err on the side of fiction rather than reality. Sometimes a film, such as Star Wars, is a fantasy film disguised as a sci-fi spectacle, or a film will deviate so far from genuine science that it is pure imagination. Occasionally, a movie will accurately incorporate genre tropes with elements of real life physics, biology, quantum mechanics, etc.
Collider
'Barbarian' Title Explained: Who - or What - Is the Barbarian?
Director Zach Cregger's debut horror film Barbarian is turning out to be an unexpected hit with fans and critics. The movie offers an original concept, playing with generic tropes and expectations to tell a story rife with twists and turns. Riddled with mystery as well, it satisfactorily ties up most of its lose ends by the finale, but like many great horror movies, it also leaves a few puzzles unsolved. Notably, one of the most significant questions that still lingers beyond the closing credits is the meaning of the title itself. The word "Barbarian" is never spoken throughout the film, and is hardly alluded to in any direct way. Ultimately, it is unclear what the phrase refers to in the narrative's context, forcing viewers to dig deep, analyze, and come up with a variety of speculations that shed greater light on the film as a whole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Home Unsweet Home: 10 of the Creepiest Haunted Houses in Horror History
There are many types of horror movies to get you scared during the Halloween season. Whether it's vampires, the paranormal, disturbed dolls, creature features, or slashers, there is a special type of horror out there for everyone. One of the most beloved staples in horror though remains the haunted house.
Collider
Why It's Time for a 'Stargate' Reboot
Despite the tired complaint to the contrary, reboots do what all stories do, borrow elements from other stories. Reboots borrow more than others, but this is ultimately beneficial as consumers are more willing to invest time and energy in stories and characters they already know and love. That’s why the time is right for the next great science fiction franchise revival: Stargate.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 to Begin Filming Later This Month
Prime Video has announced today that Reacher, the series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, is set to begin filming for its second season later this month in late September. The series, which first began back in February on Prime Video, was renewed for a second season only three days following its premiere on the streaming service. The first season was based on the first book of the novel series and Child's debut novel Killing Floor, which saw Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, arrested for murder, which leads him down a rabbit hole of corruption and conspiracy that sees him unravel dirty dealings between the police, businessmen, and politicians.
Collider
Corlys and Rhaenys Are the Rare Healthy Married Couple in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.The world of Westeros is not always kind to women. Both George R.R. Martin’s novels and HBO’s adaptation of Game of Thrones have attracted sharp criticism for the way that the female characters have been depicted. While there are empowering figures like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), the casual sexism and frequent depiction of assault have drawn criticism from viewers. There are not many characters in the universe that have functional, healthy relationships.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Featurette Explores Alicent's Silent Rebellion
'Tis the wedding season in Westeros and another Joffery is dead! House of the Dragon did not disappoint when it came to the midseason high notes. In Episode 5, ‘We Light the Way,’ the expected explosions came from really unexpected directions. Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), who had been pushed to his limits, finally snaps, but he isn’t alone. Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) has had enough of the lies and decides to rebel in her own silent way! In a new featurette, the makers explain what pushed her over the edge.
Collider
‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Can’t Save This Wannabe Western | TIFF 2022
When you enter into a film that stars Nicolas Cage, you’re certain to get a performance that is as distinct as the man himself. We’ve seen it recently in the melancholic experience of the sublime Pig or the maddening genre mashup that is Prisoners of the Ghostland. Cage is a one-of-a-kind screen presence whose intensity, when part of a well-constructed work, always makes his movies ones to watch. He is more than capable of transcending the meme status he has gained in popular culture through his enduring commitment to the craft.
Collider
'Jaws': Biggest Differences Between the Book and Film, From Affairs to the Mafia
If not for the title, one would find little to suggest that Jaws, the movie, is an adaptation of Jaws, the Peter Benchley novel. Motivations, character traits, subplots, length of appearances; even the themes differ between page and screen. The film is hailed as one of the best in Hollywood history, while the book has largely been forgotten, not helped by the author distancing himself from it in later years. Famously, the rights to the film adaptation were bought before the book had even been released, with Benchley allowed first crack at the screenplay. Steven Spielberg, however, simply didn’t like Benchley’s screenplay and brought in others to get the script to match his vision. And so, our tale (tail?) begins.
Collider
New 'Hellraiser' Images Dare You to Solve the Lament Configuration
Prepare for a new Pinhead this Halloween. Hulu has just released new images in preparation for the release of their new Hellraiser film. The new movie serves as a reimagining of the classic 1987 horror film, and will be released to Hulu as a part of its Huluween programming on October 7.
Collider
Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past
Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
Comments / 0