Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque police search for driver after pedestrian hit

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person is in critical condition after a crash. Police said a pedestrian was hit early Saturday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported that they responded to a crash at Coors Boulevard Northwest and Irving Boulevard around 12:36 a.m. They alleged a bronze colored 2015 GMC Yukon was heading south on Coors while a pedestrian was walking west to east across the road. The pedestrian was hit, causing a severe injury.

Police alleged the driver of the Yukon drove away, and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. They stated that the crash may have been a pedestrian error, and alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash.

Charges will be filed if police find the Yukon’s driver.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

