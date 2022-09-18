Jermain Jackson totals 192 yards, two touchdowns as Idaho takes care of Drake to earn first win 42-14

Read full article on original website
Eastern Washington, Montana State meet for Big Sky Conference opener after lopsided losses to FBS programs
Coming off its earliest bye week since the 2012 season, the Eastern Washington football team had plenty of time to process its 56-point loss to Oregon 10 days ago. It’s not a game Seth Carnahan wanted to relive. “It sucked,” the EWU junior offensive tackle said Tuesday. “None of...
Washington State rewind: Cougar defense climbs national rankings after WSU sweeps nonconference slate with rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. The Cougars have plenty to work on if they hope to contend...
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State enters Pac-12 play with a NFL-caliber linebacker, more to prove on offense
Well, dear readers, the editors are at my throat. “Have an opinion,” they insist. “Stir up some controversy,” they wail. The Rolex-adorned suits at Sports Section HQ demand I extrapolate meaning from the Washington State University’s predictable pasting of the Colorado State Cosplayers during their college football re-enactment, er, game on Saturday.
A Legend and his Legacy
Relive the golden age of outdoor adventure with a pilgrimage to the Jack O’Connor Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Photo above: Jack O’Connor’s Grand Slam of Wild Sheep (along with a big Dall sheep shot by his wife, Eleanor), is on display at the Jack O’Connor Center.
As State Average Drops, gas Prices in Lewiston Area Jump 18 Cents in Last Week
LEWISTON - According to AAA on Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped nationally by about 4 cents from a week ago to $3.67 a gallon. In Idaho, the average price dropped about 6 cents over the last week to $4.40 a gallon. But in Lewiston, the average jumped 18 cents over the same time period.
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
5 Fun Fall Hikes Near Moscow
September and October are great months to hike in the Palouse as the summer’s heat begins to dissipate and seasons slowly change. Moscow isn’t far from many beautiful sights or scenic backdrops, and there’s quite a few right in our own backyard. . Wildfire smoke may be...
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
No Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston Sunday Afternoon
CLARKSTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., multiple units responded to a two-car rollover accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston. According to a report from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on 9th Street. The vehicle that was struck rolled on its side following impact. The Clarkston Fire Department stated the male driver of the struck vehicle was wearing his seatbelt, but was trapped inside. Once fire personnel arrived on scene, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
