Jermain Jackson totals 192 yards, two touchdowns as Idaho takes care of Drake to earn first win 42-14

CLARKSTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., multiple units responded to a two-car rollover accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston. According to a report from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on 9th Street. The vehicle that was struck rolled on its side following impact. The Clarkston Fire Department stated the male driver of the struck vehicle was wearing his seatbelt, but was trapped inside. Once fire personnel arrived on scene, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO