Read full article on original website
Related
New York attorney general says ‘no one is above’ the law as Trump sued for fraud – live
Letitia James accuses former president and his family of fraudulently inflating their net worth for financial benefits
Biden: Russia 'shamelessly violated' UN Charter in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance. Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians and its efforts to erase Ukraine and its culture “should make your blood run cold.” He referenced President Vladimir Putin’s announcement Wednesday that he had ordered a partial mobilization of reservists, a deeply unpopular step that sparked protests in Russia. And Biden said Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. He criticized Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine. “A permanent member of the U..N Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the U.N. charter,” he told his U.N. audience.
NATO chief says Putin has made ‘big miscalculation’ following troop announcement
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin has miscalculated his strategy in the war with Ukraine following Putin’s announcement that he is mobilizing 300,000 new troops to the country. “The speech of President Putin demonstrates that the war is not going according to President Putin’s plans. He has made a big miscalculation,” Stoltenberg…
The Nazis studied US eugenics and Jim Crow laws as a model for their own policies. When they were criticized they pointed to Mississippi: historians
A historian said in a new PBS documentary that as the Nazis wrote the Nuremberg laws they looked to Jim Crow laws to "understand segregation."
RELATED PEOPLE
Scandals dent trust in Danish leadership contender Søren Pape Poulsen
One of the leading contenders to become Denmark’s next prime minister has stumbled in the polls after revelations of undisclosed meetings and accusations that his husband had made up family links to a former president of the Dominican Republic. Søren Pape Poulsen, the leader of Denmark’s Conservative People’s Party,...
Comments / 0