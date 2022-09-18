ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero

By Laura Dickinson, Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
To get breaking news alerts, click here

Update, 11:13 a.m.:

Larson was located on Sunday by the California Highway Patrol in Santa Barbara County, Atascadero Police announced.

“He has been reunited with family and we thank everyone involved for bringing this to a safe conclusion,” police said

Original story:

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an at-risk missing person in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Kern counties.

The Atascadero Police Department is searching for Michael Larson, 76, who was last seen at El Camino Real and Del Rio Road in Atascadero on Saturday at 12 p.m., according to a news release.



Larson is a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with hazel-colored eyes, short, gray thinning hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue Wrangler short-sleeve T-shirt and blue jeans.

Larson is driving a tan, 2003 40-foot National Islander motor home with brown and a tan striped pattern on the sides. The license plate for the motor home is Arizona AJL1131.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QU1MF_0i00pYZS00
Motor home missing person Michael Larson was last seen driving. Courtesy Photo

Larson and his wife left the Atascadero Elks Lodge driving separate vehicles, according to the report.



The couple became separated at the Del Rio and El Camino Real traffic signal. Larson’s wife continued traveling southbound on El Camino Real for a short distance and then pulled over to wait.



When Larson had failed to reach her location, she turned around to look for him.



Larson and his wife were traveling to the city of Santa Maria to spend the night there, the report said.



Larson’s wife was unable to locate him in Atascadero. She drove to Santa Maria but was unable to locate him there.

Larson suffers from several heath related issues and is considered at-risk.

Larson may be en route to the Dover Canyon or Vineyard Cemetery areas of Paso Robles, Santa Maria or Arizona, according to the report.



If you see Larson, contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051 or a nearby law enforcement agency.

