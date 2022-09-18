ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Jewish Educational Alliance hosting vintage circus theme gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jewish Educational Alliance in Savannah took on a vintage circus theme Sunday. It’s all part of the JEA’s Annual Gala. The even featured performances from aerialists and live music. The gala benefits the JEA’s educational and community programs. Organizers say it also...
SAVANNAH, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Savannah Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Savannah announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Olivia Printup of Coastal Middle School, who will be using funds to create a communal science lab for her students, Gina Renteria of Marshpoint Elementary School, who will be utilizing funds to create a sensory area for the entire school, and Cheyenne Shearer of Islands High, who will be purchasing the materials necessary for her agriculture students to build, grow, and maintain raised garden beds. Other winners in the community include Kristina Hernandez of Haven Elementary, who will be purchasing robots for a new makerspace, Colette Nguyen of Carrie E. Gould Elementary who will be purchasing games for her ESOL students, and Kelly Williams of Blandford Elementary, who will be helping her fifth grade students create artwork that will leave behind a lasting legacy at Blandford.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Scenes from the 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival

Thousands were in downtown Brooklet on Saturday, September 17, for the 33rd annual Brooklet Peanut Festival. This was a much anticipated return of the event after a two-year hiatus. The parade kicked off the festival along Parker Avenue, winding from Ken’s IGA to Denmark’s Furniture, both Brooklet landmarks. Citizens lined...
BROOKLET, GA
wtoc.com

Annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event held Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This next event seems like every dad’s dream and it’s for a good cause. The annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event at The Club at Savannah Harbor benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities. Sunday marked the start of the two-day long event, that...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

New Fish & Grits festival focuses on Gullah culture

The latest addition to the area’s festival scene focuses on plenty of music and Gullah Geechee food traditions – this time, the Southern flavors of fish and grits. Though it will be held on Hilton Head Island – Oct. 1 at Lowcountry Celebration Park – the new event has Bluffton origins.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Creating and living a holistic lifestyle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Everyone struggles with something in their life. Whether it’s physical, mental or emotional, creating a better lifestyle could help you deal with those struggles. Many people are trying a holistic lifestyle. It’s a way of thinking rather than an exact system. But it encourages...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Comic Con: What you need to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Comic Con is coming up this weekend and that means preparing for what you’re going to do when you attend. Here’s all you need to know about the event to have a great time. The convention starts on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Downtown Neighborhood Association hosts public safety discussion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A consistent rise in violent crime. That’s one of the concerns the Downtown Neighborhood Association brought to Savannah’s top dogs in law enforcement tonight. The latest data from Savannah Police shows a 9% rise in violent crime from this year to last. That’s for...
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah

Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCHEDULE: Savannah Jazz Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25. WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live. Tuesday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One rural hospital in our area just wrapped up a fundraiser, raffling off a car as a way to bring income. As rural hospitals struggle around the country, folks at Evans Memorial think they might have found a “vehicle” to raise money and awareness.
CLAXTON, GA
WJCL

Port Wentworth church celebrates 100 years

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Port Wentworth's First Baptist Church is celebrating 100 years of history Sunday. It's been spreading the gospel since 1922. These days the church focuses on outreach by working with several local charities and universities. The special centennial celebration happens Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinehurst...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Teaching children to swim at an early age

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many parents want to teach their children to swim at an early age, but some children are learning to swim even before they can walk. Afternoon Break checked out a swim class at the Jewish Educational Alliance Center that’s teaching kids as young as 6 months.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
SAVANNAH, GA

