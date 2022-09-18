Read full article on original website
Jewish Educational Alliance hosting vintage circus theme gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jewish Educational Alliance in Savannah took on a vintage circus theme Sunday. It’s all part of the JEA’s Annual Gala. The even featured performances from aerialists and live music. The gala benefits the JEA’s educational and community programs. Organizers say it also...
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Plant Riverside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting this weekend, you can experience a blend of old and new German traditions, filled with music, food, and fun. Plant Riverside District’s 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration is here!
Tanger Outlets Savannah Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Savannah announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Olivia Printup of Coastal Middle School, who will be using funds to create a communal science lab for her students, Gina Renteria of Marshpoint Elementary School, who will be utilizing funds to create a sensory area for the entire school, and Cheyenne Shearer of Islands High, who will be purchasing the materials necessary for her agriculture students to build, grow, and maintain raised garden beds. Other winners in the community include Kristina Hernandez of Haven Elementary, who will be purchasing robots for a new makerspace, Colette Nguyen of Carrie E. Gould Elementary who will be purchasing games for her ESOL students, and Kelly Williams of Blandford Elementary, who will be helping her fifth grade students create artwork that will leave behind a lasting legacy at Blandford.
Scenes from the 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival
Thousands were in downtown Brooklet on Saturday, September 17, for the 33rd annual Brooklet Peanut Festival. This was a much anticipated return of the event after a two-year hiatus. The parade kicked off the festival along Parker Avenue, winding from Ken’s IGA to Denmark’s Furniture, both Brooklet landmarks. Citizens lined...
Annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event held Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This next event seems like every dad’s dream and it’s for a good cause. The annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event at The Club at Savannah Harbor benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities. Sunday marked the start of the two-day long event, that...
Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
INTERVIEW: Benefits of living a holistic lifestyle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Emy Crinklaw-Bunch is a holistic health coach. She stopped by the Afternoon Break studio to discuss the benefits of living a holistic lifestyle. For more information, please click here.
New Fish & Grits festival focuses on Gullah culture
The latest addition to the area’s festival scene focuses on plenty of music and Gullah Geechee food traditions – this time, the Southern flavors of fish and grits. Though it will be held on Hilton Head Island – Oct. 1 at Lowcountry Celebration Park – the new event has Bluffton origins.
Andrew Low House Museum in Savannah celebrates community with event Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A local museum is hosting an event to celebrate its community Sunday. The Andrew Low House Museum is celebrating Community Day. It’s designed to welcome members of the local community and will include tours of the museum, a scavenger hunt and treats in the courtyard.
Creating and living a holistic lifestyle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Everyone struggles with something in their life. Whether it’s physical, mental or emotional, creating a better lifestyle could help you deal with those struggles. Many people are trying a holistic lifestyle. It’s a way of thinking rather than an exact system. But it encourages...
Savannah Comic Con: What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Comic Con is coming up this weekend and that means preparing for what you’re going to do when you attend. Here’s all you need to know about the event to have a great time. The convention starts on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. that […]
Downtown Neighborhood Association hosts public safety discussion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A consistent rise in violent crime. That’s one of the concerns the Downtown Neighborhood Association brought to Savannah’s top dogs in law enforcement tonight. The latest data from Savannah Police shows a 9% rise in violent crime from this year to last. That’s for...
The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah
Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
Fundraiser held to help Chatham Co. teacher with stage 4 thyroid cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Misty Selph is a Chatham County teacher that’s been diagnosed with rare, stage 4 thyroid cancer. The only person that can treat it is a specialist at the MD Cancer Institute in Houston, Texas which comes with a large cost. But the community isn’t letting...
SCHEDULE: Savannah Jazz Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25. WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live. Tuesday, […]
Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One rural hospital in our area just wrapped up a fundraiser, raffling off a car as a way to bring income. As rural hospitals struggle around the country, folks at Evans Memorial think they might have found a “vehicle” to raise money and awareness.
Salvation Army preparing for Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Job Fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army of Savannah is gearing up for its 18th annual Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Job Fair, set to take place Tuesday. The Resource and Job fair has been virtual for the last several years, but this year, it’s back in person at the Salvation Army Community Center.
Port Wentworth church celebrates 100 years
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Port Wentworth's First Baptist Church is celebrating 100 years of history Sunday. It's been spreading the gospel since 1922. These days the church focuses on outreach by working with several local charities and universities. The special centennial celebration happens Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinehurst...
Teaching children to swim at an early age
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many parents want to teach their children to swim at an early age, but some children are learning to swim even before they can walk. Afternoon Break checked out a swim class at the Jewish Educational Alliance Center that’s teaching kids as young as 6 months.
Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
