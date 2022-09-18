ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia

It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Recruits excited to attend Wake Forest's Top25 showdown with Clemson

A source at Wake Forest tells 247Sports they’ve never had as many ticket requests from recruits as they received for this Saturday’s Top25 showdown with Clemson. The No. 21 Demon Deacons are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, an 11-win campaign that included a Gator Bowl victory, and sit at 3-0 with undefeated No. 5 Clemson coming to Truist Field.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman has shattered records and inspired others, but can he unseat Clemson?

Sam Hartman doesn't care for labels. But the Wake Forest quarterback is well aware of how you likely view him and the Demon Deacons ahead of a showdown with No. 5 Clemson in a battle for ACC supremacy — and that's OK. Heck, No. 21 Wake Forest actually prefers you question its talent, nation-leading stats, record-breaking win totals and its overall capability to win an ACC championship.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Wade, NC
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Football
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Four bluebloods visiting five-star wing this week

According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Duke basketball recruiters will be at Combine Academy (N.C.) one day this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. But they aren't the only bluebloods with such travel plans, for the 6-foot-8, 180-pound junior is also expecting Kentucky, Kansas, and ...
DURHAM, NC
Atlantic Coast Conference

Five ACC Alums Win WNBA Championship with Las Vegas Aces

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Five former Atlantic Coast Conference student-athletes became WNBA Champions on Sunday, as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, to win the best-of-five WNBA Finals, three games to one. With five former conference student-athletes on the Aces’ championship roster, the ACC boasts the most players of any conference.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Elko
Person
Jordan Moore
FOX8 News

‘Did that happy dance’: NC man wins $25,000 a year for life

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Kenneth Kiriazes, of Zebulon, bought a Lucky for Life ticket about a month ago, left it in his truck and after finally checking it Sunday, discovered a $25,000 a year for life prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I did that happy dance,” Kiriazes said. “Something like […]
ZEBULON, NC
FOX8 News

Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T#Duke Football#American Football#College Football#The Blue Devils Third#Wallace Wade Stadium#Northwestern#Fcs#Aggie#The North Carolina A T
americanmilitarynews.com

Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran

Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilson woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Lashearl Dickerson was last seen at 903 Woodrow Street in Wilson. She is described as having short black hair, brown eyes, being 110 pounds and standing five feet, seven inches tall.
WILSON, NC
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy