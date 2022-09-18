Read full article on original website
Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: Challenge, Opportunity of Notre Dame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina plays Notre Dame in three days, the Tar Heels coming off last week’s open date on the schedule and facing their first assignment against a Power Five opponent this season. UNC coach Mack Brown met with reporters Wednesday morning for his final...
Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia
It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
Recruits excited to attend Wake Forest's Top25 showdown with Clemson
A source at Wake Forest tells 247Sports they’ve never had as many ticket requests from recruits as they received for this Saturday’s Top25 showdown with Clemson. The No. 21 Demon Deacons are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, an 11-win campaign that included a Gator Bowl victory, and sit at 3-0 with undefeated No. 5 Clemson coming to Truist Field.
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman has shattered records and inspired others, but can he unseat Clemson?
Sam Hartman doesn't care for labels. But the Wake Forest quarterback is well aware of how you likely view him and the Demon Deacons ahead of a showdown with No. 5 Clemson in a battle for ACC supremacy — and that's OK. Heck, No. 21 Wake Forest actually prefers you question its talent, nation-leading stats, record-breaking win totals and its overall capability to win an ACC championship.
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
Late Kick: Clemson will overwhelm Wake Forest in week 4
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 4 matchup between Clemson and Wake Forest.
Four bluebloods visiting five-star wing this week
According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Duke basketball recruiters will be at Combine Academy (N.C.) one day this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. But they aren't the only bluebloods with such travel plans, for the 6-foot-8, 180-pound junior is also expecting Kentucky, Kansas, and ...
Atlantic Coast Conference
Five ACC Alums Win WNBA Championship with Las Vegas Aces
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Five former Atlantic Coast Conference student-athletes became WNBA Champions on Sunday, as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, to win the best-of-five WNBA Finals, three games to one. With five former conference student-athletes on the Aces’ championship roster, the ACC boasts the most players of any conference.
Oxford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Oxford. The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Watch: Tommy Rees On Motivating Drew Pyne: “It Was About Lighting A Fire”
Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tommy Rees discussed motivating Drew Pyne in the Cal game and stated it was a “turning point” for the Irish quarterback. Rees also talked about quarterback preparation for the week in preparation for the “new look” North Carolina defense.
‘Did that happy dance’: NC man wins $25,000 a year for life
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Kenneth Kiriazes, of Zebulon, bought a Lucky for Life ticket about a month ago, left it in his truck and after finally checking it Sunday, discovered a $25,000 a year for life prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I did that happy dance,” Kiriazes said. “Something like […]
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
Crash with serious injuries shuts down North Holden Road in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries shut down North Holden Road in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Both north and southbound lanes of Holden Road are closed between David Caldwell Drive and Shady Lawn Drive. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. A person who was on a motorcycle reportedly has […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran
Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
High school students found dead in Orange Co. remembered by classmates at soccer game
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson woman
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilson woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Lashearl Dickerson was last seen at 903 Woodrow Street in Wilson. She is described as having short black hair, brown eyes, being 110 pounds and standing five feet, seven inches tall.
WXII 12
Eleven Winston-Salem residents are without a home after a fire, Monday evening.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem has displaced 11 people. A call came in at 4:09 p.m. Monday to Winston-Salem Fire Department. Crews responded and put out the fire within thirty minutes. There were no injuries reported. It happened on Ansonia Street. The cause is still under investigation.
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
Army paratrooper shot to death outside his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
