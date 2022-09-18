Read full article on original website
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Tensions were running high during a high school football game between Iowa City City High School and Dowling Catholic from West Des Moines. Now, the Iowa High School Athletic Association is investigating two plays on the field. Both incidents happened in the third quarter...
Atkins 6-year-old to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A six-year-old from Atkins will be the Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital announced Anjali Sahu as this week’s Kid Captain. The hospital said Anjali was diagnosed...
Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even though the calendar doesn’t bring summer to a close until Thursday it starts to feel like it on Wednesday. A cold front moves through the state shifting the wind to the northwest tonight. This drags down cooler fall-like air into the state. Highs fall into the 70s on Wednesday and will struggle to make 60 on Friday. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and Friday. The rainfall looks to remain on the light side. Enjoy our first extended fall-like air mass. Have a great night.
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
Kid Captain from Benton announced for Iowa Rutgers game
How medical staff is trained to recognize and intervene on signs of human trafficking. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Cedar Rapids Fire Departments celebrates National Preparedness Month with P.A.C.T event. September is National Preparedness Month and the Cedar Rapids fire department wants people to evaluate...
Corridor Corgis Club Hosts first Corgi Races in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Penny Podhajsky helped start the Corridor Corgis Club four years ago, in May of 2018, its membership included only four dogs. This weekend, 30 dogs raced through Hunters Run Park in Iowa City. Podhajsky said the fun idea grew to seven races, with six...
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
Kirkwood and the University of Iowa introduces a program to help students jumpstart nursing degrees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Eastern Iowa partnership between two colleges could make it a little easier for future nurses to get their bachelors degree, and in turn, it could help reduce the nursing shortage. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing says the number of openings for nurses is...
Nordstrom to layoff 231 people at Cedar Rapids distribution center
A new agreement will ship more than $2.5 billion worth of Iowa corn, soybeans, and other grains to Taiwan. Washington monument closed for cleaning after overnight vandalism. The Washington monument is closed for cleaning Wednesday after a vandal hit it overnight. President Biden calls out Russian for invasion of Ukraine...
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank. Sunday night, a group of about 9 students say they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s lawn. Molly Hartzler, a parent of one of the students involved, said the kids also hung a sign that said “Mash the Pirates.”
Much cooler today, a few showers possible this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front continues to make steady progress through the area. We are watching some showers well off to our northwest this morning and we could find ourselves dealing with a few of these this afternoon into the early evening. If you get underneath a shower, it’ll barely measure up and should be brief. The bigger weather story is a return to a seasonable airmass today as temperatures drop to the 60s and 70s. Tonight, lows should drop into the 40s, making for a great sleeping night. The next system may bring us a few more showers later Friday into Friday night as highs barely make 60 degrees. Enjoy your day!
City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for ‘Snow Buddies’ program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may still feel like summer outside on Tuesday, but the city of Cedar Rapids is already preparing for this winter. People can now go to the city’s website to sign up for the Snow Buddies program, which pairs volunteers with people who may need help clearing snow off sidewalks and driveways over the winter months.
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
Prosecution to begin calling witnesses in trial for Iowan charged in Capitol riot
A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Job cuts are coming to a Cedar Rapids facility that helps supply Nordstrom department store customers. Nordstrom has confirmed this evening that it will cut some of its workforce in Cedar Rapids. Nordstrom operates a fulfillment center on 18th Street Southwest. The Cedar Rapids Economic...
His Hands Free Clinic exceed campaign goal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - His Hand Free Clinic today celebrated the end of its capitol campaign which allowed the nonprofit to move into its new building. The clinic serves those who don’t have health insurance. This year’s campaign exceeded the organization’s goal of $1.5 million, raising more than...
North Liberty Library to unveil permanent StoryWalk
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders said the North Liberty Library plans to unveil a permanent StoryWalk on September 28. The new StoryWalk will be located at Liberty Centre Pond, at 820 West Cherry Street. The library said it plans to celebrate the unveiling with a special Storytime. The...
Toledo man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to kids in Traer
TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of exposing himself to children in Tama County on Monday has been identified and is now facing charges. The Tama County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Jeremy Matney, of Toledo, was arrested and charged with three counts of Indecent Exposure. In a press...
Man charged with stealing ATM machine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Monday after police say he stole a truck from an Eldridge business and an ATM machine in Davenport in June. Cortez K. Jefferson, 33, is charged with first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief, both Class C felonies punishable by 10 years in prison.
