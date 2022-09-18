ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Outsider.com

Bubba Wallace Gets Flipped Off at Bristol, NASCAR Fans Weigh In

During the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night, fans in the stands were seen giving NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace the bird. Those in attendance took notice of the gesture and chimed in on social media with their thoughts. An overwhelming majority were irked at the sight of fans flipping off Wallace, who silenced his doubters after winning last weekend at Kansas.
BRISTOL, TN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs

When Bubba Wallace returned to the track at Bristol from steering problems, some fans suggested it was a sinister move by JGR to eliminate Kyle Busch from the playoffs. The 23XI Racing president fired back. The post 23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500

When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Column: Childress gets last laugh in snatching Kyle Busch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch pulled into the Bristol Motor Speedway garage with a blown engine, effectively ending his storied tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing at 15 seasons. Sure, there’s still seven races remaining before Busch turns in the keys to the No. 18 Toyota. But two blown...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Tyler Reddick and RCR: What’s next for their broken relationship?

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick picked a walk-out song for driver introductions at Bristol Motor Speedway to match the swirling drama around him. As he walked out to "Sabotage" by Beastie Boys, it was a subtle acknowledgment of the twists and turns of the way his season off the track has developed.
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Elliott rises after Buescher wins at Bristol

The most unpredictable season in NASCAR history continued at Bristol on Saturday night. For the third straight race, a driver outside of the playoffs won – the first time in history that that has happened. This time it was Chris Buescher, snapping a 222-race winless streak for his second career victory.
BRISTOL, PA
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)

Bristol Motor Speedway tv numbers for the Playoff race. Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to the short track in Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol Motor Speedway hosted a playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Bristol Motor Speedway below. Thursday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
Racing News

NASCAR addresses ‘crappy parts’ on NextGen at Bristol

Many drivers went behind the wall with power steering issues in the Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Next Gen took the green on the highbanked short track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite a race earlier this season on the Bristol Dirt track, this was the first time the car saw the high loads on the concrete oval.
MOTORSPORTS

