College Station, TX

Aggies lead Miami 10-3 at halftime

By Joey Ickes
 3 days ago

The Texas A&M Aggies entered their Week 3 matchup with the Miami with alot of moving parts. It started with the change at the quarterback position announced Thursday, and then early Saturday, rumors began to circulate that some members of the Aggies had broken curfew on Friday night, and would be suspended for the game .

In an eventful first half, the Aggies saw two defensive backs, Brian George and Demani Richardson, ejected for targeting, defensive tackle Albert Regis blocked a field goal, and Chris Russell recovered a muffed punt, setting up an L.J. Johnson touchdown, and hold a 10-3 lead at the berak.

Quarterback Max Johnson has been under pressure from the strong Miami defensive line, and without suspended receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, the Aggie wide receivers have struggled to get separation, but running back Devon Achane has managed to find space and has 79 yards on 10 carries.

The Aggies will need to get more from the offense in the second half to get the win, but with Johnson under center they atleast have experience to lean on.

