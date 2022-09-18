Read full article on original website
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel Maven
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 21
No. 19 Montclair vs. Livingston, 4 p.m. Maple Shade at Moorestown Friends, 4 p.m. No. 3 Rutgers Prep vs. Ridge, 4 p.m. No. 4 Watchung Hills vs. Hillsborough, 6 p.m. No. 16 Morris Knolls at Sparta, 4 p.m. No. 19 Montclair vs. Livingston, 4 p.m. STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD. The N.J. High...
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
New Jersey’s best team? Rutgers Prep girls soccer making case with loaded offense
Immaculata coach Jeremy Beardsley stood on the sidelines last Saturday, crossed his arms, drew his hand to his chin and attempted to figure out just exactly how his team was going to stop the best offense in the state. In the end though, there really was no solution that was...
Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through 4 weeks
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
N.J. marching band of the week: Bloomfield High School Marching Bengals (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Sept. 20
Hammonton Gazette
Hammonton honors legendary football coach
HAMMONTON—There were plenty of smiles and laughs and even a few tears as Hammonton High School honored former head football coach and athletic director Joe Cacia at a halftime ceremony last week during the football game against Highland Regional. Following remarks by several dignitaries and Cacia’s son, J.R., a...
West Jersey Football League statistical leaders through Week 3 games
We’re closing in on the mid-point of the regular season as many teams have played four games and players are putting up stellar statistics. Below we break down the West Jersey Football League’s statistical leaders in 10 categories: Scoring, passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks, interceptions, kicking, kick returns and punt returns.
N.J.’s No. 1 & 2 FB recruits – OL Chase Bisontis, DL Sydir Mitchell Jr. – clash in NJ.com Top 50 game of the week
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ
You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. Sure, even the creepiest places in the southern parts of the Garden State hold their beauty, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they give you an eerie feeling when you venture out to explore them. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes Atlantic City, NJ, Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The original Water Dog Smokehouse on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor opened in 2019 and immediately...
Man Training for Marathon Prompts School Lockdown in Wildwood Crest, NJ
Police in Wildwood Crest say a man training for a marathon prompted a school lockdown Monday morning. The incident happened at around 8:00 at the Crest Memorial School on Pacific Avenue. That's when officials with the Wildwood Crest Police Department received a report of a man possibly wearing a bulletproof...
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
Teens go wild in Lakewood, NJ, prompting curfew crackdown
Lakewood police enacted a curfew crackdown this weekend after two teens were stabbed during a fight. Trouble, however, continued when teens later tried to drive a stolen car into a lake. A fight involving at least seven teens on Kingsfield Drive in the West Gate neighborhood brought police Saturday night....
