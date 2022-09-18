ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through 4 weeks

We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Hammonton honors legendary football coach

HAMMONTON—There were plenty of smiles and laughs and even a few tears as Hammonton High School honored former head football coach and athletic director Joe Cacia at a halftime ceremony last week during the football game against Highland Regional. Following remarks by several dignitaries and Cacia’s son, J.R., a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

West Jersey Football League statistical leaders through Week 3 games

We’re closing in on the mid-point of the regular season as many teams have played four games and players are putting up stellar statistics. Below we break down the West Jersey Football League’s statistical leaders in 10 categories: Scoring, passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks, interceptions, kicking, kick returns and punt returns.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s No. 1 & 2 FB recruits – OL Chase Bisontis, DL Sydir Mitchell Jr. – clash in NJ.com Top 50 game of the week

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ

You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. Sure, even the creepiest places in the southern parts of the Garden State hold their beauty, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they give you an eerie feeling when you venture out to explore them. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails

We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
ANIMALS
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
