Mendham, NJ

Chatham, NJ
Sports
Mendham, NJ
Sports
City
Chatham, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. skating rink that opened in 1978 is set to close

A New Jersey skating rink that has been around for over four decades is set to close. Jackson Skating Center, located in Jackson, will shutter on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from the company. The roller rink has occupied space at 2270 W. County Line Rd. (Route 526)...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.'s No. 1 & 2 FB recruits – OL Chase Bisontis, DL Sydir Mitchell Jr. – clash in NJ.com Top 50 game of the week

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey's top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Who's lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through 4 weeks

We're already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what's to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Stolen Car Trio Nabbed On FDU Campus After Pursuit

UPDATE: A trio of Newark thieves were captured on the FDU campus in Teaneck after they led police on a stolen car chase out of Franklin Lakes. Paramus Police Officer Sean Casey began pursuing the white 2017 Audi 7 on eastbound Route 4 shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It's a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city's East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment

There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

