West Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap

Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s No. 1 & 2 FB recruits – OL Chase Bisontis, DL Sydir Mitchell Jr. – clash in NJ.com Top 50 game of the week

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. skating rink that opened in 1978 is set to close

A New Jersey skating rink that has been around for over four decades is set to close. Jackson Skating Center, located in Jackson, will shutter on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from the company. The roller rink has occupied space at 2270 W. County Line Rd. (Route 526)...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through 4 weeks

We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic

Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
NJ.com

NJ.com

