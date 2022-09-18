Read full article on original website
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Trenton Times field hockey notebook: Princeton forges ahead, Ravens and Irish follow
Don’t look now but Princeton has begun to pull away as the team to beat in the Colonial Valley Conference this season. The Little Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season with a trio of wins last week, defeating Allentown last Wednesday 4-0, West Windsor-Plainsboro North on Friday 8-1 and Ewing on Monday 6-0.
New Jersey’s best team? Rutgers Prep girls soccer making case with loaded offense
Immaculata coach Jeremy Beardsley stood on the sidelines last Saturday, crossed his arms, drew his hand to his chin and attempted to figure out just exactly how his team was going to stop the best offense in the state. In the end though, there really was no solution that was...
Ferris girls soccer gets much anticipated victory, snaps winless streak
Senior Dorchelle Nestro recorded a hat trick as Ferris earned its first win in nearly five years after defeating BelovED Charter, 4-1, at Lincoln Park in Jersey City. The victory snapped a 56-game winless streak for Ferris, which had gone 0-53-3 since its last win on Oct. 18 , 2017.
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
N.J.’s No. 1 & 2 FB recruits – OL Chase Bisontis, DL Sydir Mitchell Jr. – clash in NJ.com Top 50 game of the week
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
N.J. marching band of the week: Bloomfield High School Marching Bengals (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Shakur Stevenson arrives in hometown Newark for next fight
Shakur Stevenson is officially back in New Jersey. The Newark native will fight in his hometown this week.
N.J. skating rink that opened in 1978 is set to close
A New Jersey skating rink that has been around for over four decades is set to close. Jackson Skating Center, located in Jackson, will shutter on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from the company. The roller rink has occupied space at 2270 W. County Line Rd. (Route 526)...
Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through 4 weeks
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
What to look for at Devils’ 1st training camp practice: Goalie battle, Dougie Hamilton’s bounce-back, Alexander Holtz, more
After a long offseason packed with draft pick trade rumors, a Johnny Gaudreau saga, and an exhausting Jesper Bratt contract extension, the 2022-23 Devils will finally glide on the Prudential Center ice Thursday for their first training camp practice. New Jersey will have several different drills taking place –– all...
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Where Scarlet Knights stand after 3 games in 2022
Rutgers is a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, which means it is time for the redshirt tracker to return. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A refresher on the rules: Each player is allowed one traditional redshirt year that does not count towards their...
What’s going in this Westfield, NJ storefront? The answer is pretty sweet
WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month. Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.
Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic
Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
Popular Turkish Restaurant Opens 2nd Bergen County Location
A family-owned Turkish restaurant that opened in 1994 is launching its second location in Bergen County. Dayi’nin Yeri is bringing its newest location to Gorge Road in Cliffside Park, BoozyBurbs reports. Its original spot is located at 333 Palisade Ave., also in Cliffside Park. The restaurant is known for...
Wild Route 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspects Captured At FDU
Thieves who crashed a stolen car into a civilian vehicle were captured moments later on the campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University after a pursuit on Route 4 at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour, responders said. The white Audi had been reported stolen out of Franklin Lakes when police began...
