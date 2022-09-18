ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

gojsutigers.com

Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors

For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
WLBT

JSU makes statement, silences Grambling in blowout win in home opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Tigers make a huge statement in an overwhelming win over the Grambling State Tigers in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at “the vet.”. Thee JSU Tigers’ home opening contest did not disappoint, with the home fans and Sonic Boom...
WAPT

Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Anderson named as American Conference Defensive Player of the Week

Vicksburg native Nick Anderson has been named as the American Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson, a senior linebacker at Tulane, helped his team to a 17-10 upset over Kansas State on Saturday. He came up with six tackles and one tackle for loss. The former Vicksburg High School...
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays

Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
WAPT

Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU

Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
thesource.com

Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi

On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
WAPT

1 injured in shooting at Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning. According to police, Charles Blackman, 20, was sleeping in a white Honda Accord while he and his girlfriend waited for their food at the Waffle House on Highway 18. While he slept, someone drove by at about 3:30 a.m. and fired shots into the car, striking him in both legs.
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)

Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision

UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
