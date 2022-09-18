Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors
For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State
Mikey Williams says he wants to take a visit to Jackson State. The five-star prospect has been eyeing HBCUs for years. The post Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
JSU makes statement, silences Grambling in blowout win in home opener
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Tigers make a huge statement in an overwhelming win over the Grambling State Tigers in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at “the vet.”. Thee JSU Tigers’ home opening contest did not disappoint, with the home fans and Sonic Boom...
Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
Anderson named as American Conference Defensive Player of the Week
Vicksburg native Nick Anderson has been named as the American Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson, a senior linebacker at Tulane, helped his team to a 17-10 upset over Kansas State on Saturday. He came up with six tackles and one tackle for loss. The former Vicksburg High School...
Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays
Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU
Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
Young Dolph’s Family Attends Tunnel Naming Ceremony At Jackson State University
Young Dolph’s name will now live on forever at the Jackson State University campus. Key Glock and Dolph’s family attended a ceremony at JSU over the weekend that saw the school’s football team unveil a new tunnel dedicated to Dolph that the team will now use to enter the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on game days.
First JSU home game of 2022 season to bring big businesses and big traffic
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State's first home game of the season is expected to cause travel impacts for fans and businesses Saturday. The challenge for fans will be to get to Veterans Memorial Stadium before the festivities. JSU football fans know to park early in the rapidly-filling stadium lots...
Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
The Crisis In Jackson, Mississippi Ain’t About Water, It’s About Whiteness
This here is injustice in the highest order.
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi
On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
1 injured in shooting at Jackson Waffle House
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning. According to police, Charles Blackman, 20, was sleeping in a white Honda Accord while he and his girlfriend waited for their food at the Waffle House on Highway 18. While he slept, someone drove by at about 3:30 a.m. and fired shots into the car, striking him in both legs.
14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)
Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision
UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
