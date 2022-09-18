Read full article on original website
2 Glenwood suspects arrested on Mills County warrants
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Police Department reports a pair of warrant arrests from earlier this week in unrelated incidents. Glenwood Police say 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl of Glenwood was arrested Monday on a Mills County warrant. Neppl was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety...
Page County board re-visits wind project decommission, road use agreement strategies
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.
Page County board approves courthouse project window type, security locks
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have made some updates to a significant window replacement project. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved proposed changes to the window locks and glass types totaling $15,148. The changes will be added to the over $700,000 window replacement project through Fine and Sons out of Clarinda the board approved in May. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says she had spoke with Project Manager James Fine who had proposed the changes to the county. She says some of the updates are related to window security measures on multiple floors.
Plans in the works for expanded Mills County annex building
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking at possibly re-designing the county's annex building. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors received a presentation and color design from KPE Architecture, who the county is working with on an expansion for the building located at 403 Railroad Avenue on the southern side of Glenwood. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the development primarily involves a significant expansion of the meeting room, which would also serve as a vaccination area for Mills County Public Health.
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Council Bluffs man arrested on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Authorities say Desantiago's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and Ratliff Road.
Doy Allee, 87, Sheridan, MO
Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Cemetery: Sheridan Cemetery, Vanskyock Addition, Sheridan, MO.
Shenandoah man booked on Page County warrant
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest last week. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 18-year-old Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for violation of probation stemming from the original charge of a sex offender registry violation. Tillman was taken...
Mills County Sheriff's blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office made numerous arrests and investigated at least two accidents over the past week. Details are available in the sheriff's office's latest report:
Multiple weekend arrests reported in Fremont County
(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports several arrests from over the weekend in unrelated incidents. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Michelle Labbe of Riverton was arrested Friday for Assault with bodily injury. Labbe was taken to the Fremont County Jail and held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Rural Clarinda man arrested for OWI
(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody on OWI charges following their Thursday arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 54-year-old Jeffrey Darrell Gray of rural Clarinda was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Gray's arrest stems from an investigation into a traffic stop near the intersection of 250th Street and Highway 71.
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Randall Kay Breckerbaumer, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family and will be later designated to the United Congregational Methodist Church, the town of Lewis and families in need. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. A private family burial will be held prior to...
Sherril B. Lowman, 84, formerly Hamburg
Visitation Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg. Memorials: Peace on Earth Ministries (POEM), POB 275, Joplin, MO 64802. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Page County citizen group takes board of supervisors to court over wind project, ordinance
(Clarinda) -- A Page County citizen group has filed a pleading in the Iowa District Court for Page County alleging "undue influence in the wind energy ordinance battle." In a press release from the Shearer Law Office, officials with the law firm serving as co-counsel for the group state that, among other things, the petition requests granting a temporary restraining order against the Page County Board of Supervisors. If granted, officials say the order would restrict the board from moving forward with any decisions arising from County Ordinance 2019-2 passed in October 2019, which would include items pertaining to the recently approved "Shenandoah Hills" wind project proposed by Invenergy, a Chicago-based energy company.
Shenandoah woman booked on pair of charges
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody for multiple charges following her arrest Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested for interference with officials acts while deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Elliott's residence in Shenandoah. Additionally, after Elliott was taken to the Page County Jail, authorities say Elliott assaulted a jailer during the booking process and was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations.
Red Oak man booked for assault
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Tuesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 35-year-old Thomas James Delgado was arrested shortly after 8:25 p.m. for domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow -- an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Delgado's arrest follows an investigation after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 8:05 p.m. in the 200 block of South 2nd Street in Red Oak.
Montgomery County backs ISAC pipeline petition
(Red Oak) -- A majority of Montgomery County's supervisors support the Iowa Association of Counties' possible involvement in the controversial carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved a resolution in support of a petition allowing ISAC to intervene in issues surrounding planned CO2 pipelines across the state, with a cap of $500 on the county's expenses. Supervisor Donna Robinson says ISAC's supervisors executive board is surveying counties on whether the organization should intervene in the application documents to the Iowa Utilities Board regarding proposed liquid pipelines by not only Summit Carbon Solutions, but also Navigator CO2 Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions.
