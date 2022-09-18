Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Big Decision
NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is making a big move as we head deeper into the Cup Series playoff race. The former NFL head coach turned NASCAR owner is swapping his team's pit crews. "Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping the over-the-wall pit crews for Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin starting at Texas," Bob Pockrass reported on Monday.
NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Reacts to Chris Buescher’s Win at Bristol Motor Speedway
Last night’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway was one for the books. Brad Keselowski experienced his first win as an owner. His driver and RFK teammate, Chris Buescher, was able to grab the checkered flag. This was a great night for the Fords as a whole. For Brad...
NASCAR team faces big closure ahead of the 2023 season
NASCAR has seen many teams face the unfortunate situation of being close to shutting down their operations. Which team is facing the same fate ahead of 2023?
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set
Saturday night was a wild one at Bristol Motor Speedway. Now we know the NASCAR… The post NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set appeared first on Outsider.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR penalizes playoff driver for Bristol infraction
Ryan Blaney is paying a high price for a pit stop gone bad during Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR announced Tuesday it has suspended Team Penske crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard and rear tire changer Zachary Price for the next four races, for a rules violation. The No. 12 Ford lost a wheel early in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Blaney’s left-rear wheel came loose and rolled down pit road as he left his pit stall after a stop on lap 93.
gmauthority.com
Two Nascar Chevy Teams Eliminated From Playoffs After Bristol 2022: Video
Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway was a bizarre one overall, with plenty of drivers suffering blown tires and odd mechanical failures that seriously shook the Cup Series Playoffs picture. When all was said and done, two Nascar Chevy teams were eliminated from the championship: the No. 3 Camaro ZL1 of Austin Dillon and the No. 8 Camaro of Tyler Reddick no longer have a chance to race for the Cup Series title in 2022.
NASCAR Penalty Report: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway penalty report; Three suspended for four races. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the playoff elimination event. View the NASCAR penalty report from Bristol Motor Speedway below. On lap 93, Ryan Blaney hit...
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway tv numbers for the Playoff race. Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to the short track in Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol Motor Speedway hosted a playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Bristol Motor Speedway below. Thursday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol...
NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings
Four NASCAR drivers ended up being eliminated at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Chase… The post NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol
Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
This week we have NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs action in Texas, so let’s get to the odds and favorites for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Each week there is a similar list of names at the top. However, the playoffs have changed that a bit. At one point this...
The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs
The Next Gen car was a problem at Bristol and could be a problem again at Martinsville. The post The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
