Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway was a bizarre one overall, with plenty of drivers suffering blown tires and odd mechanical failures that seriously shook the Cup Series Playoffs picture. When all was said and done, two Nascar Chevy teams were eliminated from the championship: the No. 3 Camaro ZL1 of Austin Dillon and the No. 8 Camaro of Tyler Reddick no longer have a chance to race for the Cup Series title in 2022.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO