Bristol, TN

The Spun

Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Big Decision

NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is making a big move as we head deeper into the Cup Series playoff race. The former NFL head coach turned NASCAR owner is swapping his team's pit crews. "Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping the over-the-wall pit crews for Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin starting at Texas," Bob Pockrass reported on Monday.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NASCAR penalizes playoff driver for Bristol infraction

Ryan Blaney is paying a high price for a pit stop gone bad during Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR announced Tuesday it has suspended Team Penske crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard and rear tire changer Zachary Price for the next four races, for a rules violation. The No. 12 Ford lost a wheel early in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Blaney’s left-rear wheel came loose and rolled down pit road as he left his pit stall after a stop on lap 93.
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

Two Nascar Chevy Teams Eliminated From Playoffs After Bristol 2022: Video

Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway was a bizarre one overall, with plenty of drivers suffering blown tires and odd mechanical failures that seriously shook the Cup Series Playoffs picture. When all was said and done, two Nascar Chevy teams were eliminated from the championship: the No. 3 Camaro ZL1 of Austin Dillon and the No. 8 Camaro of Tyler Reddick no longer have a chance to race for the Cup Series title in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)

Bristol Motor Speedway penalty report; Three suspended for four races. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the playoff elimination event. View the NASCAR penalty report from Bristol Motor Speedway below. On lap 93, Ryan Blaney hit...
BRISTOL, TN
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)

Bristol Motor Speedway tv numbers for the Playoff race. Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to the short track in Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol Motor Speedway hosted a playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for Bristol Motor Speedway below. Thursday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol

Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
MOTORSPORTS
#Bristol Motor Speedway

