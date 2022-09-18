Presbyterian Senior Living, a nonprofit provider of senior and retirement care services has named a longtime employee as it next president and CEO. Dan Davis will fill the position previously held by James Bernardo, who will retire at the end of the year. Davis has been with organization for 21 years and has more than 30 years of aging services leadership experience. Prior to his appointment, Davis served as the organization’s senior vice president and COO. Davis has been a licensed nursing home administrator since 1993. He will begin his new role on Nov.1.

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO