Harrisburg, PA

manchesterinklink.com

Fisher Cats close season with thrilling one-run win

Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats closed the 2022 season in front of a lively crowd at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon. After being no-hit through six innings, New Hampshire (59-79) scored the decisive run in the bottom of the seventh to win, 1-0, over the Harrisburg Senators (52-85). The Cats took five of the six games from the Senators this week.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Memorial boys make bold statement with 8-0 beatdown of Bishop Guertin

NASHUA, NH — On paper, it should have been a competitive match between two of the teams jockeying for position atop the Division I boys soccer standings. In reality, Manchester Memorial sent a loud message to other title contenders, dismantling Bishop Guertin, 8-0, Tuesday afternoon in Nashua. It was...
NASHUA, NH
local21news.com

Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
HARRISBURG, PA
macaronikid.com

Monster Truckz coming to Epping, NH

The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Epping, NH from October 7 to October 9, 2022!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction!
EPPING, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Elliot Health System welcomes 4 new providers specializing in gastroenterology, pediatrics, vascular and trauma surgeries

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce four new providers to its practices. These new providers offer many years of experience and deep expertise in their fields. Arathi Rajendra Komarla, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist, joins Elliot Gastroenterology. A graduate of the University of Miami’s Honors...
MANCHESTER, NH
WITF

Fall Fun Trail Launches in Cumberland County

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. For the past two years, attractions, events, and gatherings have been put on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Longtime employee named next CEO of Presbyterian Senior Living

Presbyterian Senior Living, a nonprofit provider of senior and retirement care services has named a longtime employee as it next president and CEO. Dan Davis will fill the position previously held by James Bernardo, who will retire at the end of the year. Davis has been with organization for 21 years and has more than 30 years of aging services leadership experience. Prior to his appointment, Davis served as the organization’s senior vice president and COO. Davis has been a licensed nursing home administrator since 1993. He will begin his new role on Nov.1.
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

USS Harrisburg naval ship expected to launch in 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The USS Harrisburg, a $2 billion naval ship currently being constructed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, is expected to be completed in 2024 and put into service in 2025. House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee majority chairman Rep. Karen Boback (R-Wyoming) and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams both met with U.S. Navy Rear […]
HARRISBURG, PA
#Washington Nationals#Harrisburg Senators#New Hampshire#Baseball#Sports#Fisher Cats
manchesterinklink.com

Our Hometown of Manchester

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Our hometown of Manchester has become a hub of new and exciting events. Thursday night we went downtown to our favorite go-to for supper spot, Diz’s on Elm St. Diz’s has a cool welcoming vibe. Waitstaff will give you a friendly “hello” and sit wherever you’d like. The menu offers good comfort food. They have a monthly special menu and special monthly drink specials. All good.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Book review: Squashed, by Meaghan Tosi

GOFFSTOWN, NH – Autumn is about life’s last chance to shine before winter brings dormancy. It’s about fallen leaves and gentle breezes, brownish-red hues and muddy shoes, and harvests of the last remaining hardy plants – including pumpkins. Squashed is mainly about pumpkins. Squashed is an...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
abc27 News

Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Missing Teen Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are searching for a missing teen. 14-year-old Zane Gray was last seen by his mother at Karn’s Foods at 101 S. Union Street in Middletown on Saturday, Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. Gray was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with “Jordan” printed on the left leg. Gray is believed to have a bruised left eye. Police searched the area and residences he frequents, but he was not located. Anyone with information regarding Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

