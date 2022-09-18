ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Cardinals: Nolan Gorman optioned to AAA, Juan Yepez called up

In a surprise move by the Cardinals, St. Louis has sent down hyped prospect Nolan Gorman to AAA Memphis and called up Juan Yepez. The St. Louis Cardinals expected big things from Nolan Gorman this season, and although it has not been a bad rookie season, he has not lived up to the hype that surrounded him to begin the 2022 season. The club optioned Gorman to AAA Memphis on Sunday and recalled Juan Yepez to the club.
