In a surprise move by the Cardinals, St. Louis has sent down hyped prospect Nolan Gorman to AAA Memphis and called up Juan Yepez. The St. Louis Cardinals expected big things from Nolan Gorman this season, and although it has not been a bad rookie season, he has not lived up to the hype that surrounded him to begin the 2022 season. The club optioned Gorman to AAA Memphis on Sunday and recalled Juan Yepez to the club.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO