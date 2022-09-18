Read full article on original website
Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in MorristownMorristown Minute
Inaugural Day of Service Honors Lifelong FriendsProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
TEDx Morristown is Looking for Event SpeakersMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New JerseyTravel MavenSussex County, NJ
Morristown Man Battling Glaucoma Implanted Microscopic Stents to Prevent BlindnessMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Jersey’s best team? Rutgers Prep girls soccer making case with loaded offense
Immaculata coach Jeremy Beardsley stood on the sidelines last Saturday, crossed his arms, drew his hand to his chin and attempted to figure out just exactly how his team was going to stop the best offense in the state. In the end though, there really was no solution that was...
Ferris girls soccer gets much anticipated victory, snaps winless streak
Senior Dorchelle Nestro recorded a hat trick as Ferris earned its first win in nearly five years after defeating BelovED Charter, 4-1, at Lincoln Park in Jersey City. The victory snapped a 56-game winless streak for Ferris, which had gone 0-53-3 since its last win on Oct. 18 , 2017.
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Sept. 20
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
HS football: Statewide stat leaders through the first 3 weeks of the season
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals across the state.
Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through 4 weeks
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
N.J.’s No. 1 & 2 FB recruits – OL Chase Bisontis, DL Sydir Mitchell Jr. – clash in NJ.com Top 50 game of the week
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
What to look for at Devils’ 1st training camp practice: Goalie battle, Dougie Hamilton’s bounce-back, Alexander Holtz, more
After a long offseason packed with draft pick trade rumors, a Johnny Gaudreau saga, and an exhausting Jesper Bratt contract extension, the 2022-23 Devils will finally glide on the Prudential Center ice Thursday for their first training camp practice. New Jersey will have several different drills taking place –– all...
Shakur Stevenson arrives in hometown Newark for next fight
Shakur Stevenson is officially back in New Jersey. The Newark native will fight in his hometown this week.
N.J. marching band of the week: Bloomfield High School Marching Bengals (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Where Scarlet Knights stand after 3 games in 2022
Rutgers is a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, which means it is time for the redshirt tracker to return. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A refresher on the rules: Each player is allowed one traditional redshirt year that does not count towards their...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Greg Schiano hints Rutgers could open up offense in Big Ten opener vs. Iowa
Days after Rutgers’ offense struggled mightily in a win over Temple thanks in part to a run-heavy gameplan, Greg Schiano insinuated there could be some changes coming this week. The head coach said Wednesday that he thinks the Scarlet Knights (3-0) will “open (the offense) up some” in their...
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
County ‘Teacher of the Year’ receives award
Hunterdon County Interim Executive County Superintendent, Juan Torres, presented a crystal globe to Brian Smith, at the Hunterdon County Superintendents’ Roundtable held on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Hunterdon County Educational Services Commission in Califon. Smith, an English and journalism teacher in the Delaware Valley Regional High School District,...
Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic
Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Wild Route 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspects Captured At FDU
Thieves who crashed a stolen car into a civilian vehicle were captured moments later on the campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University after a pursuit on Route 4 at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour, responders said. The white Audi had been reported stolen out of Franklin Lakes when police began...
TMNT at Liberty Science Center, soul legends at NJCU, more to do in Hudson County
From the dark, brooding comics where they made their debut, into the colorful morning cartoons of childhood memories, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will appear in a limited-engagement museum exhibit for fans of all ages at Liberty Science Center beginning Saturday, Sept. 24, with Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer.
