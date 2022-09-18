ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Newton, NJ
Sussex, NJ
Newton, NJ
Sussex, NJ
NJ.com

Who's lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through 4 weeks

We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.'s No. 1 & 2 FB recruits – OL Chase Bisontis, DL Sydir Mitchell Jr. – clash in NJ.com Top 50 game of the week

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It's a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

County 'Teacher of the Year' receives award

Hunterdon County Interim Executive County Superintendent, Juan Torres, presented a crystal globe to Brian Smith, at the Hunterdon County Superintendents’ Roundtable held on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Hunterdon County Educational Services Commission in Califon. Smith, an English and journalism teacher in the Delaware Valley Regional High School District,...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
