Boys soccer: LIVE UPDATES, results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 21

No. 13 Hunterdon Central at No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan, 4. No. 13 Hunterdon Central at No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan, 4. No. 19 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. North Hunterdon, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through 4 weeks

We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Dayton over Hillside - Boys soccer recap

Dayton scored three second half goals to defeat Hillside, 3-0 in Springfield. Alex Fernandez and Sebastian Gaona each had a goal and an assist. Allan Umana scored the other goal for Dayton (5-1). Jason Calderon made nine saves to earn the shutout for Dayton, which has won four in a...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap

Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
PRINCETON, NJ
