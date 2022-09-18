Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: LIVE UPDATES, results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 21
No. 13 Hunterdon Central at No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan, 4. No. 13 Hunterdon Central at No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan, 4. No. 19 Gill St. Bernard's vs. North Hunterdon, 4.
Ferris girls soccer gets much anticipated victory, snaps winless streak
Senior Dorchelle Nestro recorded a hat trick as Ferris earned its first win in nearly five years after defeating BelovED Charter, 4-1, at Lincoln Park in Jersey City. The victory snapped a 56-game winless streak for Ferris, which had gone 0-53-3 since its last win on Oct. 18 , 2017.
Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through 4 weeks
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
Dayton over Hillside - Boys soccer recap
Dayton scored three second half goals to defeat Hillside, 3-0 in Springfield. Alex Fernandez and Sebastian Gaona each had a goal and an assist. Allan Umana scored the other goal for Dayton (5-1). Jason Calderon made nine saves to earn the shutout for Dayton, which has won four in a...
New Jersey’s best team? Rutgers Prep girls soccer making case with loaded offense
Immaculata coach Jeremy Beardsley stood on the sidelines last Saturday, crossed his arms, drew his hand to his chin and attempted to figure out just exactly how his team was going to stop the best offense in the state. In the end though, there really was no solution that was...
Princeton over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Brian Donis scored a pair of goals and Princeton remained undefeated with a 4-3 win over Hightstown in Princeton. Nicholas Matese and James Reynolds also found the back of the net to help Princeton improve to 6-0. Hightstown fell to 1-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
HS Football: Sterling-Collingswood rivalry hits bump in road with cancellation (UPDATED)
A rivalry that kicked off in 1965 and has been played every year since, the annual Collingswood-Sterling showdown won’t happen in 2022. Collingswood athletic director Colleen Harte confirmed Tuesday morning that Sterling will not have enough players to safely field a team for Friday’s West Jersey Football League inter-division game.
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
